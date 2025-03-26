Concentric AI’s UBDA feature identifies unusual user activity

Concentric AI announced new, context-driven behavior analytics capabilities in its Semantic Intelligence data security governance platform, enabling organizations to identify abnormal activity at the user level.

The company has also added new integrations with Google Cloud Storage, Azure Data Lake, and ServiceNow, enabling customers to leverage Concentric AI’s industry-leading data security for even more data sources.

User Behavior Data Analytics (UBDA) helps customers proactively identify unusual user activity – such as risky sharing or excessive downloads of sensitive data – in specific categories of business-critical data and then take action to remediate those risks. Semantic Intelligence provides organizations with advance warnings about insider threats and also protects against future attacks by securing sensitive data before an attack occurs.

Its proprietary advanced AI technology for discovering and categorizing data uniquely scans entire data records and understands context, which is used to tie back anomalous activity at the user level to a customer’s specific data categories to create actionable risk alerts based on the anomalous activity.

“Our new UBDA feature enables customers to accurately track user activity against the data that really matters to them,” said Karthik Krishnan, Concentric AI CEO. “This new activity monitoring feature enhances the value of our AI-powered data security governance platform by delivering more comprehensive data security capabilities that are particularly useful for combatting insider threats. Also, our latest integrations demonstrate our continued investment in our connector ecosystem and our ongoing commitment to bringing cutting-edge data discovery, classification, risk monitoring, and remediation capabilities to all our customers’ data repositories.”

Semantic Intelligence uniquely discovers structured and unstructured data across cloud and on-premises environments without the use of agents, complex rules, or regex. Using AI, it baselines every user’s activity and identifies abnormal user behavior as it relates to sensitive data, such as excessive viewing, downloading, modifying, duplicating, or sharing. Unlike other approaches, such as pattern-based detection, Concentric AI is highly accurate not only in identifying sensitive data, but also in detecting the type of data in a record, for example, whether it is intellectual property, business-critical, or PII/PCI/PHI data.

With new data repositories now supported, the company can give customers more visibility into the type of data they have, where it is located, and who has access. Customers can use this knowledge to apply classifications and policies to ensure that access is granted only as required, greatly reducing the risk of losing sensitive data.

With this launch, Concentric AI channel partners can equip clients and prospects needing to identify abnormal activity by any user as it relates to sensitive data, as well as help support those that store data within Google Cloud Storage, Azure Data Lake, and ServiceNow.

Concentric AI’s new UBDA feature is available now in the Semantic Intelligence platform.