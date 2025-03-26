Whitepaper: Voice of Security 2025
Discover insights from 900 security leaders across the globe in IDC’s Voice of Security 2025 survey, sponsored by Tines in partnership with AWS. Understand the biggest challenges facing security teams today, and how they can stay ahead of the curve in the age of automation and AI.
What’s in the survey:
- How automation and AI are transforming modern security strategies
- The biggest challenges security leaders face, and what’s holding them back
- What drives job satisfaction (and frustration) in security leadership roles
- How teams are performing against key security metrics
- Where tooling is making an impact – and where it’s adding to the pain
- What leaders look for when hiring security analysts