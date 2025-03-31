senhasegura rebrands as Segura, marking a new chapter in identity security

senhasegura, a globally recognized leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), announces its evolution into Segura, marking a new chapter for the company and its mission to deliver futureproof identity security.

Founded in Brazil in 2009, senhasegura quickly earned international recognition as one of the leading providers of PAM solutions. Throughout its journey, the

company has consistently been featured in top analyst reports, including the Gartner Magic Quadrant and Forrester Wave, and consistently praised for its

innovation, usability, and customer-centric approach.

senhasegura has been named Customers’ Choice four times in the Gartner Voice of the Customer Report, and is frequently recognized by leading analyst firms

such as KuppingerCole, Frost & Sullivan, and ISG. These distinctions have reinforced its reputation for innovation, technical excellence, and operational

strength.

This transformation is more than a name change; it’s a strategic evolution that strengthens Segura’s global presence and reflects the growth of its platform. The company now expands its focus from privileged access protection to a more comprehensive approach to identity security, positioning itself for the future of cybersecurity.

Already operating in over 70 countries, Segura supports over 800 clients across industries like banking, aviation, and telecommunications, backed by a global

network of over 260 resellers. The new brand reinforces the company’s commitment to delivering simple, scalable identity solutions that empower teams to move faster and stay ahead.

A bold past. A fearless future

This transition is rooted in Segura’s vision to expand its reach and establish itself as one of the most influential brands in cybersecurity.

“The transition to ‘Segura’ is a natural evolution of our brand that reflects our global growth while also embodying our vision: broader and more effective identity protection,” says Marcus Scharra, CEO of Segura.

The shift also marks the evolution of its Privileged Access Management (PAM) platform into a broader identity security solution—one that prioritizes usability, automation, and control. Segura remains focused on delivering complete, end-to-end capabilities—from privileged credential management to full access and identity control—helping organizations strengthen security without added complexity.

Known for its customer-centric approach and cutting-edge technology, Segura will continue delivering its award-winning solutions—now with an expanded

portfolio that reflects its evolution from PAM to a broader digital identity security strategy.

It’s not just a visual change

As part of this evolution, on March 31, Segura is also announcing the launch of Segura 4.0, the latest version of its access and identity managemen platform.

While maintaining the reliability the market already knows, the solution is now faster, smarter, and designed for real IT teams facing real-world security

challenges. With a refreshed UI, streamlined workflows, and proactive security, Segura 4.0 simplifies privileged access management without unnecessary

complexity. Stronger protection. More control. The best just got better.

Marcus Scharra, CEO of Segura, reinforces the company’s commitment to user experience: “senhasegura has always been recognized for having the best UI/UX in the market, providing an intuitive and seamless experience for users. With Segura 4.0, we are raising the bar even higher, making privileged access and identity security even more efficient and user-friendly.”