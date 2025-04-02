Your smart home may not be as secure as you think

The Internet of Things (IoT) has become a major part of daily life. Smartphones, smart thermostats, security cameras, and other connected devices make tasks easier and improve comfort, efficiency, and productivity. But as the number of devices grows, so do security risks.

In this article, we explore the security challenges of smart IoT devices in the home, potential threats like hacking and privacy breaches, and measures users can take to ensure the security of their connected devices.

IoT security risks

Many movies and series explore the ideas of how IoT devices can become a threat to our security and privacy. While shows like Black Mirror often exaggerate the potential dangers of IoT, they remind us that technology can have unforeseen consequences, especially as it becomes increasingly integrated into our homes.

In 2016, the Mirai botnet used millions of unsecured IoT devices, including cameras and DVRs, to launch massive DDoS attacks, disrupting major websites like X, Spotify, and Netflix.

In 2022, researchers discovered a vulnerability, called Alexa versus Alexa (AvA), in Amazon’s Alexa devices. This flaw let attackers issue commands to smart speakers, potentially controlling home automation, making unauthorized purchases, and eavesdropping on users.

Common vulnerabilities in smart home devices

Many people, even though they use these devices on a daily basis, are not tech savvy and do not understand the security risks that come with using them. Devices like smart cameras can be hacked and used to spy on our private lives, while smart speakers can “listen” to our conversations.

Many companies produce devices that lack adequate protections, such as security patches or data encryption, making them easy targets for attacks.

Some of the most common vulnerabilities include:

Weak or default passwords: Some devices ship with default passwords that users don’t change, making them easy to hack. Using weak or reused passwords across multiple devices increases the risk.

Lack of software updates: Smart home devices need regular updates, but users often ignore them, leaving security flaws unpatched. Some manufacturers also fail to roll out updates quickly.

Unsecured network connections: Most smart devices rely on Wi-Fi to communicate. If these devices connect to an unsecured or poorly protected Wi-Fi network, they can become an easy target. Unencrypted networks are especially vulnerable, and hackers can intercept sensitive data, such as passwords or personal information, being transmitted from the devices.

Inadequate privacy protection: Many smart devices collect personal data—sometimes more than users realize. Some devices, like voice assistants or security cameras, are constantly listening or recording, which can lead to privacy violations if not properly secured. In some cases, manufacturers don’t encrypt or secure the data they collect, making it easier for malicious actors to exploit it.

Vulnerabilities in third-party integrations: Smart home devices often connect to third-party platforms or other devices. These integrations can create security holes if the third-party services don’t have strong protections in place. A breach in one service could give attackers access to an entire smart home ecosystem. To mitigate this risk, it’s important to review the security practices of any third-party service before integrating it with your IoT devices.

Best practices for securing your IoT devices

Here are some actionable practices for ensuring your IoT devices stay safe:

Change default passwords: Always change the default passwords immediately after setting up your devices. Opt for passwords that are long, complex, and unique. Avoid using easily guessable information, such as your name, birthdate, or device model.

Enable two-factor authentication (2FA): If your devices support it, always enable 2FA and link your accounts to a reliable authentication app or your mobile number. You can use 2FA with smart home hubs (such as Google Home or Amazon Echo) and cloud-based apps that control IoT devices.

Regularly update software and firmware: Keeping devices up to date is one of the most important aspects of securing your IoT devices. Set your devices to automatically update, or regularly check for software updates to ensure your devices are patched against known vulnerabilities.

Use a secure Wi-Fi network: Ensure your Wi-Fi network is properly secured with a strong password, and using WPA3 (if available). Consider setting up a guest network for IoT devices to isolate them from your main network.

Disable unused features and devices: Disable unnecessary features like cameras or microphones if they are not needed, and disconnect and remove any IoT devices that are no longer in use to prevent potential security risks.

Network segmentation: Consider segmenting your network to isolate IoT devices from computers and smartphones. This can limit the spread of malware if an IoT device is compromised.

Limit third-party integrations: When integrating third-party services with your smart home devices, thoroughly review their security practices and ensure they align with your privacy standards. Only grant necessary permissions to these services and regularly audit them to ensure they continue to meet your security requirements.

Global regulations tackle IoT privacy isues

While IoT devices are improving convenience and innovation, their security and privacy implications are prompting legal frameworks worldwide. Here are the key regulations directly impacting IoT devices:

IoT Cybersecurity Improvement Act (USA): Requires federal IoT devices to meet cybersecurity standards like strong authentication, encryption, and software updates.

UK’s Code of Practice for Consumer IoT Security: A voluntary guideline promoting secure passwords, software updates, and encrypted communication for consumer IoT devices.

General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR): Applies to IoT devices processing personal data in the EU, mandating strong data protection and user control over their data.

California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA): Provides California residents rights to access, delete, and opt out of data sales, impacting IoT devices that collect personal information.

NIST Cybersecurity Framework: Offers security guidelines for IoT devices, focusing on risk management, encryption, authentication, and timely updates.

U.S. Cyber Trust Mark: Helps consumers identify IoT products that meet high cybersecurity standards, providing peace of mind that the devices they’re purchasing are designed with security in mind.

Preparing for what’s next

Considering the speed of development of IoT technologies, it is clear that many more changes and improvements await us. Lawmakers will likely continue to create new rules to protect us, and technology companies will be under greater pressure to implement advanced security measures.

In the meantime, it’s important to be aware of how we use these devices and what data we share, because our personal engagement is the first step in preserving our privacy. Don’t wait for a breach to happen, ensure your IoT devices are properly secured. And with the growing influence of AI technologies, the future is both exciting and uncertain.