Utimaco releases Quantum Protect solution

Utimaco launched Quantum Protect, the Post Quantum Cryptography application package for its u.trust General Purpose HSM (Hardware Security Modules) Se-Series.

The advent of quantum computers poses a threat to today’s cryptographic landscape. A cryptanalytically relevant quantum computer that could break common public key schemes such as RSA or ECC is expected by 2030. That may seem far away, but organizations need to plan their migration to Post Quantum Cryptography (PQC) now in order to stay secure.

Last year, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) not only standardized quantum-secure algorithms but also set a timeline of 2030 for their implementation and the depreciation of currently used cryptographic methods like Elliptic Curve DH, MQC, Finite Field DH, MQV, RSA etc.

Utimaco has been working for a long time on solutions that give its customers a head start in the migration to PQC. It received Frost & Sullivan’s 2024 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award in the Post-Quantum Cryptography industry in recognition of its efforts. The launch of Quantum Protect, and the free, fully functional Quantum Protect simulator, marks the next milestone in Utimaco’s PQC development.

Quantum Protect

Supports the PQC algorithms ML-KEM and ML-DSA, standardized by NIST

Supports mature stateful hash-based signature schemes LMS and XMSS

(and their multi-tree variants HSS and XMSS-MT)

(and their multi-tree variants HSS and XMSS-MT) Used with Utimaco’s u.trust General Purpose Hardware Security Module, Quantum Protect implements all algorithms defined by the Commercial National Security Algorithm Suite (CNSA) 2.0 as mandatory for certain use cases by 2025: LMS, XMSS, ML-KEM, ML-DSA, AES, SHA

Includes a patented solution for state management of stateful hash-based signatures

Is based on a PKCS #11 integration

The Quantum Protect application package can be activated in-field, a hardware exchange is not necessary. Further PQC algorithms (such as SLH-DSA) are on the roadmap for future releases. It can be added to Utimaco’s next-generation Hardware Security Module (HSM) which is built on future-proof hardware featuring an advanced FBGA chip, ensuring seamless hardware acceleration ready for quantum-resistant use cases.

Additionally, Utimaco offers a free, fully functional simulator for the new PQC standards that allows users to test how the algorithms serve their use cases in their environment before buying. The Quantum Protect simulator is especially valuable because the algorithms are still new to the market and there is only limited practical experience with them. Using the simulator saves time in project evaluation and development as the APIs, configuration and management processes are identical to using the hardware and can easily be transferred to a production environment.

“We are very excited to launch our new Quantum Protect solution as it underlines the crypto agility and future-readiness of Utimaco and our HSM portfolio. It extends the use cases of our HSMs and equips our customers and partners with the crypto-agility capabilities and quantum security they need to secure the future of their products and services. With further algorithms already on the roadmap, our u.trust GP HSM Se-Series + Quantum Protect are an investment for a secure future, making Utimaco the best choice as a strategic partner for PQC migration and implementation,” said Cindy Provin, CSO, Utimaco.

“We have been using Utimaco’s products for years to secure our cryptographic applications, and they continue to prove themselves as a trusted partner in post quantum cryptography. We have already used their pre-release version of Quantum Protect and benefited from the latest NIST ML-KEM and ML-DSA algorithms in specific projects. With Utimaco’s crypto agile and PQC-ready HSMs, we are enabling quantum-secure firmware updates for our chips and semiconductors, ensuring a seamless transition to a post-quantum secure era,” said Stephan Zimmermann, Head of NXP’s Trust Provisioning Service.