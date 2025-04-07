Immuta Data Marketplace enhancements accelerate data provisioning

Immuta announced enhancements to its Data Marketplace solution to help organizations that are increasingly focusing on data-driven decision making and artificial intelligence address the increase in volume of data access requests while minimizing data risk.

Upcoming new features such as timebound approvals, dynamic domain assignments, and prevention policies modernize data access workflows – accelerating provisioning and helping data teams keep up with rising request volumes. As data access governance evolves in the agentic AI era, the Immuta Data Marketplace solution reduces the burden on data governors by automating access, provisioning, and the sharing of data products across the enterprise.

Powered by Immuta’s unified platform, the Immuta Data Marketplace solution makes it easier for users to find and request access to approved datasets–helping teams manage data access exceptions more efficiently. With the solution’s new automation-focused features, Immuta is empowering data governors to scale their role and meet the growing volumes of data access requests from human and non-human identities.

“Historically, data governance was about control – managed manually by a select group of technical experts. But the landscape has changed,” said Matthew Carroll, CEO, Immuta. “Today, every employee, every enterprise application, and every AI agent demands instant access to data, which is driving a significant surge in data access requests and complexity. What was once a human-driven process will soon be fully AI-powered – making access requests, running analyses, and acting on data at an unprecedented scale. Internal data marketplaces are becoming the de facto solution for streamlining the secure delivery of the right data to the right person, and managing complexity at such a scale.”

The latest Immuta Data Marketplace update introduces upcoming new automation to speed up data product publishing and simplify policy enforcement–cutting out manual, time-consuming exception handling. The new features include:

Timebound approvals let teams set automatic expiration dates for data access. This avoids over-provisioning and reduces the work of reviewing and recertifying access entitlements as needs change and access expires – supporting a zero trust approach by ensuring data access is only provisioned for the required duration.

Additionally, Immuta is adding customizable data product request forms, enabling data product owners to define data access approvers and build specific justification questions. This gives data stewards detailed information to make more accurate access decisions, and adds more context for audit and compliance purposes, soon this will power complex decision tree workflows for review automation. Alongside new automations that reduce governance workload and risk, these workflows ensure comprehensive data access management.