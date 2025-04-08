Cybersecurity jobs available right now: April 8, 2025

Application Security Engineer (DevSecOps & VAPT)

Derisk360 | India | On-site – View job details

As an Application Security Engineer (DevSecOps & VAPT), you will integrate security into CI/CD pipelines, conduct vulnerability assessments and penetration testing, and use tools like SonarCloud and Checkmarx for secure code analysis. You will also guide developers on secure coding practices, perform code reviews, and conduct regular application security audits.

Cyber and Information Security Architect

Prospera Credit Union | Canada | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber and Information Security Architect, you will develop and maintain Prospera’s security architecture framework, ensuring it aligns with business objectives and industry standards. Lead the design and review of secure network architectures, systems, applications, and cloud-based environments. Ensure concepts such as zero-trust and least privilege and data protection standards are integrated into Prospera design standards.

Cyber Security Advisory Lead

UNSW | Australia | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Advisory Lead, you will lead and guide University stakeholders in the practical application of security and risk management concepts, principles and strategies, and relevant industry standards. Identify and assess security risks, recommend and document risk treatment actions, in respect of IT services, solution designs and technology architectures.

Cyber Security Engineer

Chicago Housing Authority | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will lead the design, implementation, and management of security systems, including firewalls, intrusion prevention systems, and endpoint protection. Oversee the deployment, integration, and configuration of new security solutions, and enhance existing systems, ensuring compliance with industry best practices.

Deputy CISO

Texas Health and Human Services | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Deputy CISO, you will be responsible for leading and coordinating the response to all incidents, implementing a DLP program to detect and prevent loss, leakage, or misuse of data through breaches, exfiltration, transmissions, and unauthorized use. You will lead GRC team to develop and maintain information security policies and workforce training and awareness.

Head of Security and Compliance

Magic | UAE | Remote – View job details

As a Head of Security and Compliance, you will develop and implement comprehensive security strategies, policies, and procedures for IT and physical security. Assess security risks and implement mitigation strategies to protect company assets and personnel. Conduct regular security audits, penetration testing, tabletop exercises, and vulnerability assessments.

Information & Security Officer

Mistral AI | France | Hybrid – View job details

As an Information & Security Officer, you will ensure security policies align with compliance requirements, proper access management and security enforcement. Conduct security risk assessments and propose mitigation strategies. Monitor security incidents and ensure proper response procedures. Conduct regular security audits and penetration testing coordination.

Information Security Officer

Nitro Software | Ireland | Hybrid – View job details

As an Information Security Officer, you will manage and lead all of Nitro’s compliance efforts from ISO 27001, SOC2, HIPAA, DORA and NIS operations and new requirements. Manage and contribute toward Qualified Trust Services Provider certification (QTSP). Contribute to the development of internal governance policies and procedures. Facilitate and manage the security risks directly or indirectly impacting the organisation.

Information Security Specialist

Allianz Bank Financial Advisors | Italy | On-site – View job details

As an Information Security Specialist, you will monitor and assess cyber threats and define proper countermeasures. Assess the security profile of vendors and external service providers to ensure compliance with company security requirements, in line with DORA requirements.

IT Security Operations Manager

IDEMIA | Canada | Hybrid – View job details

As an IT Security Operations Manager, you will maintain compliance with relevant security standards, regulations, and industry best practices for the local office. Develop and maintain IT disaster recovery and IT business continuity plans for the IDEMIA office. Lead incident response efforts and manage security breaches, including conducting investigations and developing remediation plans.

Manager, Cybersecurity, Global

Vantage Data Centers | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Manager, Cybersecurity, Global, you will develop and lead enterprise security policies, standards, and risk management frameworks to safeguard critical infrastructure. Identify, assess, and mitigate cybersecurity risks through proactive monitoring, auditing, and implementation of security controls. Manage patching processes and communicate identified risks or gaps to key partners.

Network Engineer

London Luton Airport | United Kingdom | On-site – View job details

As a Network Engineer, you will be responsible for designing, maintaining, and supporting the networking infrastructure in both on-premise and cloud environments, including switching, routing, encryption, security, VoIP and wireless.

Network & Cybersecurity Engineer

Experis | Israel | On-site – View job details

As a Network & Cybersecurity Engineer, you will collaborate with technical architects and end users to implement infrastructure solutions while leading network and cybersecurity efforts throughout project delivery. Your responsibilities will include designing and implementing network architectures, configuring network devices, deploying and managing cybersecurity products, and troubleshooting, monitoring, and upgrading devices as needed.

SAP and Application Security Officer

Heidelberg Materials | Germany | On-site – View job details

As a SAP and Application Security Officer, you will develop, implement, and ensure global adoption of HM’s SAP and application security frameworks. Foster a security-by-design and security-by-default mindset within the HM’s Digital team. Identify potential risks and attack vectors, and design mitigation measures. Design and integrate mitigation measures and security controls into the SOC.

Security Architect

Soar | United Kingdom | Remote – View job details

As a Security Architect, you will will be responsible for designing and implementing the company’s security architecture, ensuring the protection of systems, data, and assets from threats and vulnerabilities.

Security Consultant IV-Network & Information Security

Verizon | India | Hybrid – View job details

As a Security Consultant IV-Network & Information Security, you will develop and enforce network access policies and procedures. Configure and manage access control systems, such as firewalls, intrusion detection/prevention systems, and VPNs. Deploy and maintain authentication and authorization mechanisms, including MFA and RBAC. Identify, investigate and resolve global security breaches/incidents.

Security Engineer – Blue Team

BKN301 | Italy | Hybrid – View job details

As a Security Engineer – Blue Team, you will monitor security events and alerts to identify potential breaches or anomalies. Investigate and respond to security incidents, ensuring swift containment and recovery. Analyze logs from SIEMs, applications, and network tools to identify patterns and uncover malicious activity.

Security Manager

Sansaone | France | Hybrid – View job details

As a Security Manager, you will review code for vulnerabilities and recommend secure coding standards. Conduct security risk assessments on new and existing applications, focusing on potential threats and weaknesses. Support DevSecOps practices by integrating security into CI/CD pipelines.

Security Operations Center Analyst

COLSA | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Security Operations Center Analyst, you will monitor and analyze security events and alerts generated by SIEM platforms, firewalls, IDS/IPS, and endpoint detection tools to identify potential threats and anomalous behavior. Perform triage on security incidents to identify root causes and recommend appropriate mitigation measures.

Security Operations Specialist

AceNet | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Security Operations Specialist, you will monitor, analyze, and respond to security events and incidents while maintaining and enforcing security policies aligned with industry standards. You will collaborate with IT and other departments to identify and mitigate vulnerabilities, review firewall rules, web proxy configurations, and email filtering policies, and support the integration of security technologies with enterprise systems.

Senior Cloud Security Engineer

Nuix | Australia | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Cloud Security Engineer, you will conduct technical risk assessments of cloud infrastructure and applications, identifying potential security gaps and recommending countermeasures. Identify and assess vulnerabilities, risks, and cyber security threats and their impact on Nuix’s platforms and applications.

Senior Penetration Tester

Ekco | Ireland | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Penetration Tester, you will conduct comprehensive penetration tests on clients’ systems across various platforms (including web applications, mobile applications, thick client applications, infrastructure, APIs, cloud platforms) to identify security vulnerabilities, weaknesses, and potential risks. Evaluate system architectures and designs to identify potential security flaws and provide strategic recommendations for risk mitigation.

Senior Threat Analyst

Dream | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Threat Analyst, you will analyze and interpret data from diverse internal and external sources to identify malicious activities and emerging threats. Develop and maintain intelligence reports, threat actor profiles, and assessments of attack vectors and TTPs. Enhance and maintain intelligence tools, processes, and platforms.

System Cybersecurity Engineer

Odyssey Systems | USA | On-site – View job details

As a System Cybersecurity Engineer, you will understand, design, and implement safety measures and data recovery plans related to the system. You will also install, configure, and upgrade system software to comply with security programs and applications.