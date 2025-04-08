Jit launches AI agents to ease AppSec workload

Jit has launched its new AI agents to offload specific and tedious tasks from AppSec teams such as creating risk assessments, threat models, and compliance reports; while making it easy to take action on mitigating security risk. As a result, AppSec teams can keep pace with the risks that are being introduced faster than ever due to AI code-generation tools.

“With the rise of AI coding assistants accelerating development speed — security teams simply can’t keep up with the pace of newly introduced security issues,” said Shai Horovitz, CEO of Jit.

“Jit is building the security team of the future: a force of human and agentic AI working together. By embedding AI into our product security platform, we can not only centralize and contextualize all your security data, but also connect it to your business priorities — enabling our agents to prioritize the risks that really matter to our customers.”

Developers now deploy code 70% faster using AI (according to the latest DORA report), and 30% of that code contains security weaknesses (Cornell University). AppSec teams spend hours prioritizing issues, creating tickets, and chasing busy developers, causing vulnerability backlogs to balloon as time is spent on non-remediation tasks. As a result, applications and clouds grow less secure, and attackers exploit the widening productivity gap between development and security teams.

Jit’s AI agents will be able to automate and accelerate security tasks like:

(AppSec Agent) building and continuously updating risk assessment and threat models for applications to flag critical risks, while empowering developers to deliver more secure applications with contextual code review based on application architecture.

(Compliance Agent) mapping environments against specific security standards and regulations to build compliance reports on-demand, with suggestions on how to close gaps.

(Security Ops Agent) automating the triage and remediation processes by creating and following up with tickets, clearly communicating risks to relevant developers, and generating reports to track security posture.

In building security teams that leverage Jit’s AI agents, companies will be able to eliminate hours of analysis by enabling security professionals to delegate tasks, monitor outputs, and direct actions in order to prioritize and mitigate security risks.

The Jit platform also has context from layering security findings on top of an organization’s specific business priorities and SLAs, combined with deep code-to-cloud runtime context. All of this information is synthesized into a company knowledge graph, which represents the current state of the customer’s technical and business environments. This means AppSec teams can trust Jit’s AI agents to make decisions and perform tasks based on a context-rich understanding of what actually matters to a business, such as whether or not a service handling sensitive data has vulnerabilities approaching their SLAs.

“We’d need an army of AppSec professionals to keep up with the pace of newly introduced risks from AI-driven development,” said Dudu Yosef, Director of Security at LinearB.

“Jit’s approach of accelerating our AppSec team productivity with AI agents is exactly what we need to keep our code secure while still delivering features at top speed. This vision for AI agents in AppSec offers an exciting and new way of working, which can help us get more done with less manual effort and in less time,” Yosef concluded.