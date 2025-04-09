APTRS: Open-source automated penetration testing reporting system
APTRS is an open-source reporting tool built with Python and Django. It’s made for penetration testers and security teams who want to save time on reports. Instead of writing reports by hand, users can create PDF and Excel files directly in the tool.
APTRS features
“APTRS is the only tool specifically focused on pentest reporting combined with project and client management. It’s designed to give clients real-time visibility and control over their penetration tests,” Sourav Kalal, the author of APTRS, told Help Net Security.
APTRS features:
- Manage vulnerabilities
- Fustom report template in docx or HTML/CSS
- Manage all projects in one place
- Maintain the vulnerability database
- Generate PDF, DOCX and Excel reports
- Customize PDF and DOCX report templates
- Dynamically add POC, description and recommendations
- Manage customers and companies
- Manage project status, schedules and retest
APTRS can be installed using one of two methods. The recommended approach for most users is through Docker, which simplifies the setup process and ensures a consistent environment. Alternatively, users with a working knowledge of Nginx, along with some familiarity with Python and Node.js, can opt for a manual installation.
Future plans and download
“The upcoming version will include a dedicated client portal where users can view invoices, access available tests, request new pentests or retests, download reports, and manage everything from a clean, centralized dashboard — all still in development, but coming soon,” Kalal explained.
APTRS is available for free on GitHub.
Must read:
- GitHub CISO on security strategy and collaborating with the open-source community
- Don’t let these open-source cybersecurity tools slip under your radar
- 33 open-source cybersecurity solutions you didn’t know you needed