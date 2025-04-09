APTRS: Open-source automated penetration testing reporting system

APTRS is an open-source reporting tool built with Python and Django. It’s made for penetration testers and security teams who want to save time on reports. Instead of writing reports by hand, users can create PDF and Excel files directly in the tool.

“APTRS is the only tool specifically focused on pentest reporting combined with project and client management. It’s designed to give clients real-time visibility and control over their penetration tests,” Sourav Kalal, the author of APTRS, told Help Net Security.

APTRS features:

Manage vulnerabilities

Fustom report template in docx or HTML/CSS

Manage all projects in one place

Maintain the vulnerability database

Generate PDF, DOCX and Excel reports

Customize PDF and DOCX report templates

Dynamically add POC, description and recommendations

Manage customers and companies

Manage project status, schedules and retest

APTRS can be installed using one of two methods. The recommended approach for most users is through Docker, which simplifies the setup process and ensures a consistent environment. Alternatively, users with a working knowledge of Nginx, along with some familiarity with Python and Node.js, can opt for a manual installation.

Future plans and download

“The upcoming version will include a dedicated client portal where users can view invoices, access available tests, request new pentests or retests, download reports, and manage everything from a clean, centralized dashboard — all still in development, but coming soon,” Kalal explained.

APTRS is available for free on GitHub.

