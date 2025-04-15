Zyxel Networks upgrades USG FLEX H series firewalls

Zyxel Networks announced its USG FLEX H series firewalls have been upgraded to combine both cloud and on-premises network security into a single seamless solution for small- and medium-sized businesses and managed service providers.

Unlike most hybrid firewalls that treat cloud and on-premises security as separate entities, USG FLEX H series firewalls incorporate Smart Sync to provide synchronized security policies, network objects, and high availability settings across multiple devices. The integrated solution streamlines management, enhances efficiency, and delivers a unified, scalable, and future-proof network experience whether managed via Nebula or directly on the device interface, all settings are synchronized.

To provide SMBs with comprehensive, up-to-date defense against the latest security threats from day one, USG FLEX H series hardware-only firewalls now come equipped with Zyxel Networks’ new Entry Defense Pack (EDP) license, which includes Reputation Filter, SecuReporter analytics, and Priority Support.

USG FLEX H Bundle models come equipped with complete network security Gold Security Pack, unlocking all security features the product is capable of, including Sandboxing, Ransomware protection, content web filtering, and more.

Benefits and features of USG FLEX H series security firewalls

Ultra-High Performance – Next-generation multi-core hardware and Fastpath technology minimize packet processing time, reduce latency, and accelerate traffic flows to provide ultra-high efficiency. User-definable ports that range from 2.5 to 10 Gbps can be configured as WAN or LAN to minimize effort when deploying complex wired and wireless networks.

AI-driven, Multi-layered Solution – USG FLEX H series firewalls deliver three times the firewall, VPN, and Unified Threat Management (UTM) performance compared to their predecessor. Zyxel’s AI-driven, multi-layered protection includes IKEv2/EAP and SSL VPN, sandboxing, anti-malware, DNS/IP/URL filtering, IPS, and application patrol to defend against emerging threats. Nebula cloud integration enforces two-factor authentication (2FA) on organization-level admin access, as well as Microsoft Entra ID sign-in to authenticate users accessing the Nebula wireless AP captive portal to prevent unauthorized access to critical resources.

Flexible, Hassle-free Management – USG FLEX H series firewalls are easily managed as standalone or centrally-managed devices through Zyxel’s Nebula Cloud Management. Using Nebula Cloud, network administrators can monitor device on/off status, initiate firmware upgrades, manage firewall licenses, access remote GUIs via a Nebula Secure connection, and backup and restore firewall configurations. Network administrators can quickly onboard devices using the Nebula app and seamlessly switch between the device GUI or Nebula Control Center to manage the network, ensuring secure connections and centralized management of the network devices from a single pane of glass. Nebula provides critical information needed to troubleshoot or audit security threats when used in conjunction with SecuReporter, which is included as part of the Entry Defense Pack or Gold Security Pack licenses.

Zyxel USG FLEX H Series Security Firewalls include:

USG FLEX 100H Firewall – Features eight GbE Ethernet ports – $299.99 (street)

USG FLEX 100H Firewall (Bundled) – Features eight GbE Ethernet ports + one year Gold Security License Pack – $399.99

USG FLEX 100HP Firewall – Features eight GbE Ethernet ports with one as GbE/PoE (802.3at, 30W total) – $399.99

USG FLEX 100HP Firewall (Bundled) – Features eight GbE Ethernet ports with one as GbE/PoE (802.3at, 30W total) + one year Gold Security License Pack – $499.99

USG FLEX 200H Firewall – Features two 2.5 GbE and six GbE ports – $399.99

USG FLEX 200H Firewall (Bundled) – Features two 2.5 GbE and six GbE ports + one year Gold Security License Pack – $549.99

USG FLEX 200HP Firewall – Features two 2.5 GbE and six GbE ports with one as GbE/PoE (802.3at, 30W total) – $499.99

USG FLEX 200HP Firewall (Bundled) – Features two 2.5 GbE and six GbE ports with one as GbE/PoE (802.3at, 30W total) + one year Gold Security License Pack – $649.99

USG FLEX 500H Firewall – Features two 2.5 GbE, two 2.5 GbE/PoE (802.3at, 30W total), and eight GbE Ethernet ports – $799.99

USG FLEX 500H Firewall (Bundled) – Features two 2.5 GbE, two 2.5 GbE/PoE (802.3at, 30W total), and eight GbE Ethernet ports + one year Gold Security License Pack – $1099.99

USG FLEX 700H Firewall – Features two 2.5 GbE, two 10 GbE/PoE (802.3at, 30W total), and eight GbE Ethernet ports, and two 10GbE SFP+ ports – $1299.99

USG FLEX 700H Firewall (Bundled) – Features two 2.5 GbE, two 10 GbE/PoE (802.3at, 30W total), and eight GbE Ethernet ports, and two 10GbE SFP+ ports + one year Gold Security License Pack – $1699.99

Prices subject to change without advance notice.

“The changing threat environment requires robust network security solutions that provide businesses with the critical combination of strong, intelligent protection and ease of management,” stated Tri Nguyen, Channel Sales and Product Manager at Zyxel Networks. “The upgrade of our popular USG FLEX H series firewalls reflects Zyxel’s dedication to listening to the challenges faced by our SMB customers and providing a solution that addresses emerging requirements to boost security while reducing complexity.”

The new cloud and on-premises convergence features are available on USG FLEX H series firewalls running Nebula version 19.00 and firewall firmware version uOS v1.32.

Zyxel USG FLEX H Series Security Firewalls carry limited lifetime warranties and are available now through Amazon and Zyxel Store. USG FLEX H firewalls are also available through Zyxel Authorized Distributors: D&H, IngramMicro, TD Synnex, Target, and Wav, Zyxel Authorized VARs and MSPs, and other leading e-tailers.