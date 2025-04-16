NEC Identity Cloud Service simplifies identity verification

NEC introduces Identity Cloud Service (ICS), a new identity verification solution to deliver streamlined, secure and cost-effective access management.

Based on NEC’s biometric technology, ICS provides verification and search capabilities for corporations and global enterprises, financial services, hospitality, e-commerce, government services agencies and more.

“ICS is an efficient, high-performance identity verification solution that allows organizations to access NEC’s top-ranked face recognition technology quickly and affordably,” says Eugene Le Roux, SVP of Digital Government for NEC Corporation of America. “The cloud-based service offers secure hosting on Microsoft Azure, including dynamic scalability and resiliency, with fast onboarding in a matter of hours.”

ICS leverages NEC’s face recognition technology, which has ranked first in a variety of categories including highly prized speed and accuracy tests by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) from 2009 through 2025.

Enterprise clients elevate their customers’ experiences and user satisfaction by simplifying identity verification. Using ICS, corporations will increase the speed and transparency of their customer onboarding process. ICS also includes an optional liveness and presentation attack detection (PAD) capability.

NEC ICS gives users a competitive advantage by providing:

Fast implementation : Service is available in a matter of hours as compared with weeks with an on-premise solution.

: Service is available in a matter of hours as compared with weeks with an on-premise solution. Lower costs : Cloud-based solutions and NEC support mean lower costs compared to hosting.

: Cloud-based solutions and NEC support mean lower costs compared to hosting. NEC’s biometric technology: Consistently ranked #1 in NIST and constantly improved through expansive R&D.

Consistently ranked #1 in NIST and constantly improved through expansive R&D. NEC’s vast experience: NEC’s biometric technology is used by some of the world’s leading government agencies and corporations.

Some use cases for the ICS are:

Digital onboarding : Banks, insurance companies, and other financial institutions allow new customers to open accounts quickly and securely.

: Banks, insurance companies, and other financial institutions allow new customers to open accounts quickly and securely. Remote ID verification : The hospitality industry, online marketplaces, and other organizations can offer robust identity verification.

: The hospitality industry, online marketplaces, and other organizations can offer robust identity verification. Biometric authentication : Highly secure facilities can ensure only pre-registered visitors gain access, especially when combined with a second authentication method (e.g. iris or PIN).

: Highly secure facilities can ensure only pre-registered visitors gain access, especially when combined with a second authentication method (e.g. iris or PIN). Fraud prevention : Financial services, credit cards, e-commerce, travel industries, etc. reduce costs by ensuring transactions are genuine and safe.

: Financial services, credit cards, e-commerce, travel industries, etc. reduce costs by ensuring transactions are genuine and safe. Secure access: Government agencies allow access only to individuals who are eligible to use specified social services.

Typically, installing identity verification technology requires lengthy lead times, along with high capital and maintenance costs. With ICS, onboarding is completed within hours – not weeks. ICS maintains 24/7 availability and support with simple, scalable, per-transaction pricing.

ICS benefits: