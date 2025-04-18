PKWARE Quantum Readiness Assessment secures data from quantum computing threats

PKWARE announced its quantum readiness assessment and encryption capabilities to help organizations protect sensitive data from quantum computing threats.

Quantum computing is no longer theoretical—it is becoming a powerful reality with the potential to disrupt current encryption standards. As quantum machines become capable of breaking traditional encryption methods like RSA and ECC, organizations must act now to secure their data for the future.

PKWARE simplifies what could be a complex transition to post-quantum cryptography with proven tools and expert guidance. The PKWARE Quantum Readiness Assessment helps organizations assess their current exposure and build a roadmap to ensure crypto agility.

Organizations can achieve quantum-readiness by:

Assessing vulnerabilities: Identify data and systems at risk of quantum-based attacks.

Reducing risk footprint: Reduce overall risk by protecting data at risk.

Collaborating with experts: Engage with PKWARE's quantum specialists for a seamless transition.

“Quantum isn’t just a future concern – it’s a rapidly approaching reality,” said Spencer Kupferman, CEO at PKWARE. “We’re proud to lead the way with our quantum readiness assessment and quantum safe encryption capabilities that will help our customers stay secure and compliant without disrupting their operations. Preparing now means staying ahead—not scrambling later. Our solutions follow your data, respect your policies, and ensure you’re ready for whatever comes next—whether it’s quantum, AI, or the next unknown threat.”

The impending quantum threat

Quantum algorithms, such as Shor’s, will render many current encryption methods obsolete. Experts predict RSA-2048 encryption could be cracked within 24 hours once quantum machines reach maturity.

NIST leads the way on quantum standards

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) finalized three quantum-safe encryption algorithms in August 2024, including:

CRYSTALS-Kyber for key encapsulation

CRYSTALS-Dilithium, FALCON, and SPHINCS+ for digital signatures

These standards provide a secure foundation for transitioning to post-quantum cryptographic systems.

With decades of encryption experience and leading scientists contributing to quantum-safe standards, PKWARE is positioned to guide organizations through this critical transformation with ease and trust.