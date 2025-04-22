Ketch Data Sentry uncovers hidden privacy risks

Ketch launched Data Sentry, a frontend data map for detecting website privacy risks. Designed for privacy and security teams, Data Sentry provides real-time visibility into website data flows—pinpointing hidden vulnerabilities before they lead to lawsuits or regulatory action.

Most businesses lack visibility into the total scope of data collection happening on their websites and digital properties. Hundreds of demand letters are sent each month by plaintiffs’ attorneys, alleging violations of laws such as the California Invasion of Privacy Act (CIPA) and the Video Privacy Protection Act (VPPA).

These claims often focus on invisible or misconfigured data collection practices: tracking pixels that fire after an opt-out, or sensitive data shared without proper consent. Without comprehensive visibility, companies are left blind to these risks until it’s too late.

Current in-market solutions are woefully inadequate. Cookie scanning is limited to monitoring cookies being set. Code scanning provides additional data, but most website data collection activity occurs within website scripts and third-party SaaS configurations—areas that are not visible in the code.

Data Sentry solves this problem with real-time network traffic scanning and analysis across frontend data flows, providing a robust map of data collection, transfers, and prioritized risks.

Product capabilities include:

Detect sensitive data transfers to third parties. Analyze network traffic—the actual packets leaving your website—to reveal precisely what data you are collecting and where it is being shared with third parties, authorized and unauthorized, including sensitive data.

Validate consumer opt-out compliance. Identify exactly what trackers or tags continue firing after consumers opt out; for example, flagging unauthorized data collection such as data still being sent to a third-party advertising platform or social network.

Verify IAB signal and string passing. Confirm that consent signals are properly passed through the entire adtech chain, flagging vendors who fail to respect user consent preferences.

“Cookie scanning had its heyday, but modern regulations and data collection practices demand broader, deeper monitoring and diagnostics capabilities,” said Tom Chavez, co-founder and CEO of Ketch. “Data Sentry provides privacy and security teams with a clear view into exactly what regulators and plaintiffs’ attorneys scrutinize on their websites. Think of it as your ‘frontend data map’—a privacy pentest that identifies vulnerabilities before they become liabilities.”

Data Sentry is available today for companies that need comprehensive data collection visibility to safeguard against regulatory investigations and plaintiffs’ attorneys demand letters.