Armis expands vulnerability exposure and assessment capabilities

Armis is expanding its vulnerability exposure and assessment capabilities with the free availability of the Armis Vulnerability Intelligence Database.

The community-driven database integrates exploited vulnerabilities, emerging threats and AI-powered insights, providing the cybersecurity industry with the knowledge organizations need to better prioritize and mitigate threats in real time.

The Armis Vulnerability Intelligence Database is powered by Armis Labs, Armis early warning capabilities and the Armis Asset Intelligence Engine. It also receives information from Armis Centrix for VIPR Pro – Prioritization and Remediation, benefitting Armis customers with the added crowdsourced knowledge needed to effectively prioritize emerging vulnerabilities in their respective industries.

By delivering critical insights faster than traditional databases, organizations can harden their environments before vulnerabilities or risks are widely exploited.

“As threat actors continue to amplify the scale and sophistication of cyberattacks, a proactive approach to reducing risk is essential,” said Nadir Izrael, CTO at Armis. “The Armis Vulnerability Intelligence Database is a critical, accessible resource built by the security community, for the security community. It translates vulnerability data into real-world impact so that businesses can adapt quickly and make more informed decisions to manage cyber threats.”

Currently, 58% of global organizations only respond reactively to threats after damage has already been done. In addition, nearly one-fourth (22%) of IT decision-makers cite a lack of continuous vulnerability assessment as a current gap in their security operations, with many still tracking vulnerabilities and security findings using spreadsheets. There is a clear need to fill these gaps before there’s negative impact.

Additionally, Armis has been authorized by the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) Program as a CVE Numbering Authority (CNA). The mission of the international program is to identify, define and catalog publicly disclosed vulnerabilities. As a CNA, Armis can review and assign CVE IDs to newly discovered vulnerabilities.

“We are focused on going beyond detection to provide real security – before an attack, not just after,” added Izrael. “It is our duty and goal to help raise the tide of cybersecurity awareness and action across all industries. This is key to effectively addressing the entire lifecycle of cyber threats and managing cyber risk exposure to keep society safe and secure.”