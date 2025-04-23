Veeam simplifies the protection of organizations’ Microsoft Entra ID users

Veeam Software announced Veeam Data Cloud for Microsoft Entra ID. With Entra ID (formerly Azure AD) facing over 600 million attacks daily, protecting organizations’ digital identity has never been more critical.

Veeam Data Cloud for Microsoft Entra ID is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) backup solution designed to simplify data resilience for Entra ID tenants, ensuring organizations can protect their essential assets.

Support for Entra ID is the latest extension of Veeam Data Cloud, a powerful, unified and intuitive cloud platform. Delivered with the simplicity of SaaS, Veeam Data Cloud integrates modern cloud-native technologies and AI acceleration to protect, secure, and manage data on-premises and in the cloud to enhance business continuity and usability while driving greater efficiencies.

“Security starts with managing your users and ensuring the right people have access to the right systems. That’s why protecting Entra ID is so important, and why it’s the latest addition to our Veeam Data Cloud platform,” said Niraj Tolia, CTO at Veeam. “We are giving customers greater simplicity with an enterprise-ready, pre-hardened, and self-configured SaaS solution that removes the burden of managing and maintaining complex backup infrastructure.”

Protecting Entra ID includes not only addressing cybersecurity threats, but also managing compliance requirements, recycle bin limits, accidental deletions, and policy misconfigurations.

Veeam Data Cloud for Microsoft Entra ID offers comprehensive backup and restore capabilities for Entra ID users, groups, application registrations, and other objects, providing an all-in-one cloud service with unlimited storage and a unified UI for a streamlined user experience. With Veeam Data Cloud for Microsoft Entra ID, organizations can maintain data resilience and quickly recover from issues affecting Entra ID.

Key features of Veeam Data Cloud for Microsoft Entra ID include:

Proactive protection: Enhances visibility and control over changes within Entra ID, ensuring business continuity, security, and compliance.

Enhances visibility and control over changes within Entra ID, ensuring business continuity, security, and compliance. Recovery: Allows quick restoration of Entra ID users, groups, attributes, app registrations, logs, related metadata, and more with reliability.

Allows quick restoration of Entra ID users, groups, attributes, app registrations, logs, related metadata, and more with reliability. Comprehensive inclusion: Offers a secure backup service managed by experts, offloading maintenance, updates, and security fixes.

“Protecting Microsoft Entra ID has never been more important. In fact, one in five respondents in Futurum’s Cybersecurity Decision Maker IQ research indicated credential compromise/account takeover as a security incident most impacting their organization. Veeam is making resiliency for these environments, including visibility into potentially malicious behavior and automated backup jobs, accessible to a broader range of customers by delivering it in a managed and hosted model with the addition of Entra ID protection to Veeam Data Cloud,” said Krista Case, Research Director at The Futurum Group.

Veeam Data Cloud already provides businesses with the ability to protect Microsoft 365 workloads and with the latest addition of Entra ID, existing customers can bundle Veeam Data Cloud for Entra ID with their existing Veeam Data Cloud for Microsoft 365 Flex and Premium investments to continue to only pay per Microsoft 365 user.

As part of Veeam Data Cloud, customers can manage all their workloads across a single interface, extending the platform’s comprehensive features to Entra ID and future workloads. These include advanced security controls such as role-based access control, reduced complexity, and streamlined reporting, all while offloading maintenance, updates, and security fixes.