DirectDefense launches Security Essentials to protect growing SMBs

DirectDefense has launched DirectDefense Security Essentials, a fully managed, subscription-based security program purpose-built for small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs). With Security Essentials, DirectDefense is addressing the critical security needs of the underserved SMB market by combining virtual CISO (vCISO) services, identity threat protection, and vulnerability management at a price point designed for growing businesses.

Many SMBs face high exposure to cyber threats but lack the budget, staff, and technology to respond effectively. SMBs also struggle to meet regulatory requirements, while operating with critical security gaps in vulnerability management and identity protection, often unsure where to begin addressing these issues.

DirectDefense Security Essentials addresses these pain points with:

Dedicated vCISO support: Weekly consultation with a dedicated vCISO who provides tailored security guidance and helps implement curated, prioritized security actions.

Weekly consultation with a dedicated vCISO who provides tailored security guidance and helps implement curated, prioritized security actions. 360° security visibility: A unified cloud-based dashboard that offers real-time insights into security posture across vulnerability management, identity threat protection, and security best practices aligned with NIST CSF 2.0.

A unified cloud-based dashboard that offers real-time insights into security posture across vulnerability management, identity threat protection, and security best practices aligned with NIST CSF 2.0. Proactive threat management: Continuous scanning by the DirectDefense team, with findings analyzed and prioritized by subject matter experts based on criticality and business impact.

Continuous scanning by the DirectDefense team, with findings analyzed and prioritized by subject matter experts based on criticality and business impact. Identity threat protection: Continuous scanning of dark web and deep web sources to identify compromised credentials and other sensitive information, with expert-driven remediation support.

Continuous scanning of dark web and deep web sources to identify compromised credentials and other sensitive information, with expert-driven remediation support. Best practices: Strategic security controls and risk assessments that help businesses implement NIST CSF 2.0 to inform and support compliance with regulatory requirements like HIPAA, PCI-DSS, and SEC regulations, with minimal effort.

Delivered through an easy-to-use cloud-based portal, DirectDefense Security Essentials provides curated, prioritized security actions to help organizations remediate vulnerabilities, identify and mitigate identity threats, including those found on the dark and deep web, and implement security best practices without the guesswork.

“Small and mid-sized organizations have traditionally been priced out of comprehensive security solutions, but security shouldn’t be out of reach just because you’re a smaller organization,” said Jim Broome, President and CTO of DirectDefense.

“DirectDefense Security Essentials offers the same expert oversight and proactive protection that large enterprises rely on, without the complexity or high cost. We’re democratizing cybersecurity by providing SMBs with a fully managed, all-in-one security solution that offers continuous enterprise-grade protection, expert guidance, and compliance support at a price point that makes sense for their business,” Broome continued.

DirectDefense Security Essentials eliminates the operational overhead typically associated with managing multiple security tools by delivering actionable insights through DirectDefense’s proprietary ThreatAdvisor platform. The cloud-based portal allows organizations to view security findings, access status reports, track remediation progress, and monitor security assessment trends. This level of transparency enables businesses to maintain complete visibility of their security posture while receiving expert guidance on prioritization and remediation. DirectDefense Security Essentials scales with business growth, providing a future-proof security foundation that adapts to evolving risks and business needs.