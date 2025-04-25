Dashlane introduces Omnix for AI-powered credential protection

Dashlane unveiled a new approach to addressing human risk in response to the rise of AI-driven phishing attacks and shadow IT in corporate environments. Built on innovation that pushes beyond vault-based password management, Dashlane Omnix is the AI-accelerated credential security platform that unifies proactive intelligence, real-time response, and protected access to provide businesses complete credential security across their workforce – all in one intuitive experience.

While GenAI has accelerated business productivity and innovation, it’s also magnified human risk. A recent Dashlane report found that 80% of organizations have observed an increase in the volume and sophistication of phishing attacks. The influx of unmanaged AI apps has also driven a new wave of shadow IT that’s out of reach of single sign-on (SSO) and often multi-factor authentication (MFA). For instance, Deepseek-R1, with its opaque licensing model, has become the second most-popular GenAI app with Dashlane users.

Instead of focusing on part of the problem, Dashlane Omnix addresses the entire lifecycle of a credential-based threat, from the initial detection of a compromised credential to alerting to drive user remediation and ongoing credential management. Dashlane Omnix uses a pre-trained AI model to intelligently detect and alert end users if they are visiting a malicious website, acting as a last line of phishing defense.

Reactive approaches to managing and securing credentials have proved inadequate to stem the tide of credential-based breaches, mainly due to spotty credential management throughout the enterprise. This leaves visibility and protection gaps that are exploited by AI-armed attackers.

“So much of credential security has been reactive and siloed, where enterprises catch-up to breaches rather than proactively address and mitigate the risk before it metastasizes,” said John Bennett, CEO of Dashlane. “The power of Omnix lies in its pairing of unparalleled insights with action to impact user behavior and give enterprises the means to meaningfully reduce human risk.”

Enterprise customers such as Chapters Health System, Cineplex, Crane Co., Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Woolpert, and many others have deployed Dashlane across their corporate environments to drive better security outcomes. For example, more than three quarters (79%) of customers utilizing Dashlane Omnix’s Slack-based employee alerts saw targeted at-risk passwords changed to secure passwords, demonstrating the effectiveness of seamless, workflow-integrated prompts in driving action.

“Keeping our systems and employees secure from credential threats allows our company to focus on what’s most important—enabling the communities we serve to thrive,” said Aidan Turner, Manager of Identity and Access Management at Downer Group. “But, reacting to credential threats doesn’t get you very far. With Dashlane, we’ve been able to take a more intelligent, proactive approach to reducing credential risk before it becomes a bigger issue.”

Foundational components of Dashlane Omnix include:

Empowers security teams to build a more phishing-resistant enterprise by continuously detecting and responding to credential threats, including across unmanaged applications and shadow IT, before they lead to account compromise. Enterprise credential management: Gives end users a secure place to store, share, and manage every credential—even those not covered by SSO—through a zero-knowledge encrypted vault and easy-to-use browser-based solution. Security and IT managers can enforce policies, gain in-depth reporting on credential security posture and integrate with their broader tech stack.

At a time when the majority of work is done in the browser on web apps, Omnix’s browser-delivered functionality via the Dashlane Smart Extension gives IT and security managers unprecedented visibility into at-risk credential activity occurring in the browser, shadow IT and suspicious websites not discoverable by native app-based solutions. Breach-hardened architecture: The foundation of Omnix is the Dashlane Secure Cloud, combining the strengths of zero-knowledge architecture and confidential computing to make it the only platform that delivers credential protection capabilities and intelligence to all enterprise users and admins in a zero-knowledge manner. Customers can also utilize Omnix’s Secure API to augment their security operations with credential threat intelligence.

As part of Dashlane Omnix, Dashlane has also introduced capabilities that help security managers pinpoint risk across their environment and empower users to react in real-time to credential threats: