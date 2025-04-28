GoSearch: Open-source OSINT tool for uncovering digital footprints

GoSearch is an open-source OSINT tool built to uncover digital footprints linked to specific usernames. Designed for speed and accuracy, it lets users quickly track someone’s online presence across multiple platforms.

GoSearch incorporates data from Hudson Rock’s Cybercrime Database, offering detailed insights into potential cybercrime connections. It also draws from BreachDirectory.org and ProxyNova databases, providing extensive access to breached data, including plain-text and hashed passwords associated with usernames. For investigators who need reliable results without unnecessary complexity, GoSearch fits the bill.

GoSearch builds on the foundation laid by Sherlock, a well-known open-source tool for searching usernames. GoSearch steps in as a faster, more reliable alternative, written in Go rather than Python, which brings a noticeable speed boost.

Beyond performance, GoSearch addresses several of Sherlock’s core weaknesses. Sherlock struggles with accuracy. It often reports usernames that don’t exist (false positives) while also missing many that do (false negatives). These false negatives are particularly frustrating, as they can cause users to overlook valuable leads or insights.

GoSearch aims to fix this. It flags uncertain results in yellow, giving users a clear visual cue for links that might be inaccurate. This reduces noise and helps investigators focus on credible results.

Depending on user demand, GoSearch’s developers are considering new features, such as toggles to show only confirmed results or prioritize false-negative detection.

GoSearch is available for free on GitHub.

