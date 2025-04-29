Bitwarden Access Intelligence defends against credential risks and phishing

Bitwarden launched Access Intelligence, a set of new capabilities that enables enterprises to proactively defend against internal credential risks and external phishing threats.

Access Intelligence introduces two core functionalities: Risk Insights, which allows IT teams to identify, prioritize, and remediate at-risk credentials; and Advanced Phishing Blocker, which alerts and redirects users away from known phishing sites in real-time, using a continuously updated open source blocklist of malicious domains. This approach enables better protection for users as bad actors increasingly leverage AI to craft more convincing phishing lures and evade detection.

Empower teams to act, remediate, and prevent threats

The Risk Insights for Access Intelligence dashboard delivers actionable visibility into credential-related security risks, empowering IT administrators to:

Identify weak, reused, or exposed credentials stored across key business applications

Prioritize remediation efforts based on application importance

Automatically alert end users of compromised credentials

Initiate guided remediation workflows

Monitor password health improvements across the organization

These workflows help close security gaps while reinforcing enterprise access policies.

Risk Insights addresses a critical disconnect surfaced in the Bitwarden Business Insights Report. While 53% of IT managers want to tackle credential-related security proactively, only 33% say their organization is currently doing so.

60% of organizations say credential remediation strategies are ineffective. 48% of organizations also admit to struggling with password health monitoring, revealing persistent challenges in credential security management. Risk Insights transforms these gaps into actionable opportunities through real-time alerts, guided resolution flows, and centralized visibility. This enables IT teams to quickly move from awareness to resolution, shortening time-to-remediation and reducing risk exposure.

On average, employees take nine days to update compromised credentials, with some organizations reporting delays of up to a year, resulting in prolonged windows of risk.

When a vulnerable credential is identified, Risk Insights immediately directs users to the appropriate password update page and recommends a strong, unique password that aligns with enterprise policies. These prompts, delivered via the Bitwarden browser extension and email, accelerate response times and actively engage users in remediating credential risks through simple, in-context guidance.

Securing critical workflows and sensitive information

Built-in application visibility enables teams to prioritize credential remediation based on business impact. IT admins can focus on systems with elevated risk, including:

Customer exposure

Financial data sensitivity

Operational continuity

Regulatory or compliance relevance

This context-driven approach ensures organizations address their most impactful risks first, offering a level of granularity often missing from conventional, one-size-fits-all risk remediation tools. CRMs, workspace platforms, billing systems, and supply chain tools can all be flagged for monitoring and early intervention, ensuring integral workflows are protected by strong and unique credentials.

Risk Insights reduces alert fatigue by directing IT teams to act on the most pressing vulnerabilities, avoiding excessive notifications that often leave nearly 30% of alerts uninvestigated due to volume and competing priorities.

Real-time protection against phishing attacks

Advanced Phishing Blocker for Access Intelligence stops phishing attempts by detecting and redirecting users away from known malicious domains before credentials are entered. When a user visits a suspicious site, the Bitwarden browser extension will automatically intervene, alerting the user and exiting the page to prevent credential compromise.

The extension relies on a continuously updated list of phishing domains to preemptively block access to malicious websites and prevent widespread and targeted campaigns. Future updates will extend visibility into phishing activity across the organization, enabling IT teams to monitor threats and respond quickly to suspicious patterns.

As phishing threats grow more sophisticated through AI-generated content and automation, Advanced Phishing Blocker enables enterprises to stay ahead of deceptive and scalable attacks. It also strengthens resilience to social engineering by minimizing the likelihood of human error during phishing attempts.

Empowering all users with actionable security

Access Intelligence supports a culture of shared responsibility across organizations by equipping IT teams with clear, actionable insights and guiding end users to take immediate steps toward stronger credential security. Unlike conventional solutions centered on admin dashboards, Access Intelligence actively engages users through meaningful prompts that turn awareness into behavior change.

Automated alerts and guided remediation streamline investigation and resolution efforts, helping teams focus on the most relevant threats without distraction. This context-driven model enables faster remediation, reduces alert fatigue, and ensures credential risks are addressed before they can be exploited.