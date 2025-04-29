ExtraHop strenghtens network detection and response

ExtraHop launched all-in-one sensor designed to unify network traffic collection that scales across a number of security use cases. This further advances ExtraHop’s vision to consolidate NDR, network performance monitoring (NPM), intrusion detection (IDS), and full packet forensics into an integrated, powerful, and adaptable security solution for the modern hybrid enterprise.

According to IDC, tool consolidation can save 16% of total tool costs and nearly 20% of analyst time on average. With the ExtraHop all-in-one sensor, customers can eliminate the need to tap into each network segment multiple times to feed their legacy security tools. The all-in-one sensors feed into a unified NDR platform – ExtraHop RevealX – to deliver comprehensive visibility, performance monitoring, advanced threat detection, attack surface discovery, blast radius and damage assessment, threat hunting, forensics, and more.

“Most organizations deploy a patchwork of legacy tools that create a fragmented view of the network and add unnecessary complexity, leading to critical delays in threat detection, investigation and response, ultimately inflating security operations costs,” said Kanaiya Vasani, CPO, ExtraHop. “We’re leading the charge to address these challenges with a modern NDR solution that integrates network observability, IDS, NDR, and packet forensics to help security analysts identify and respond to threats faster.”

Customers can collect, decrypt, analyze, and store all the traffic traversing their hybrid networks using just one sensor – without the need for multiple instrumentation ports per network – to:

Lower costs : Reduce the cost of managing and maintaining multiple sensors and packet feeds.

: Reduce the cost of managing and maintaining multiple sensors and packet feeds. Simplify security stacks : Eliminate tool sprawl and integrate multiple security tools into one platform.

: Eliminate tool sprawl and integrate multiple security tools into one platform. Elevate security postures : Gain complete visibility across hybrid network environments – from data center campuses to cloud and SASE infrastructures, and beyond – to detect threats that other tools might miss.

: Gain complete visibility across hybrid network environments – from data center campuses to cloud and SASE infrastructures, and beyond – to detect threats that other tools might miss. Enhance SOC productivity: Streamline security workflows by avoiding switching between siloed security tools and leverage network context data to achieve faster response times.

“A disjointed set of network security solutions isn’t just a budget drain; it also introduces operational chaos, leading to missed alerts and a diminished ability to effectively respond to threats,” said Chris Kissel, Research Vice President, Security & Trust, IDC. “ExtraHop is setting a new standard in the market by providing a solution that tackles both challenges with its all-in-one sensor. With a comprehensive view of their network environments and a diverse set of use cases, even the most complex and highly dispersed enterprises can experience faster threat detection and response.”