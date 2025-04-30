Skyhigh Security adds data protection solutions for Microsoft Copilot and ChatGPT Enterprise

Skyhigh Security announced the expansion of its Skyhigh AI offering to include additional data protection solutions for Copilot for Microsoft 365 and ChatGPT Enterprise.

This development follows the company’s earlier introduction of Skyhigh AI, an advanced suite of AI-powered capabilities designed to mitigate risks associated with AI applications while enhancing security operations, and expansion of data protection capabilities to secure Microsoft Copilot.

While the capabilities of AI applications like Microsoft Copilot and ChatGPT are revolutionizing enterprise productivity, they also introduce significant security challenges that organizations must address. Some of the most pressing risks include sensitive data exfiltration and ingestion, compliance violations, and data persistence risks, among others.

As enterprises encourage employees to embrace the use of Microsoft Copilot and ChatGPT Enterprise as authorized corporate technologies, many are unaware of what information is shared with these applications and how it is used.

In fact, Skyhigh Security’s 2025 Cloud Adoption and Risk Report found that 11% of files uploaded to AI applications have sensitive corporate content in them and less than 10% of enterprises have implemented data protection policies and controls on data going into these apps. As organizations incorporate AI into their business, they need solutions that can proactively combat these threats and empower safety, privacy, and compliance with data protection laws.

“Integrating AI with workplace data offers the ability to connect information in powerful ways, but businesses must be mindful of the risks,” said Thyaga Vasudevan, EVP of Product at Skyhigh Security. “Once sensitive data is shared with these chatbots, organizations lose control of what happens to that data. Our security solutions give enterprises the proper tools and controls to capture AI’s full value while maintaining control over their data.”

The new additions to Skyhigh Security’s AI offerings deliver:

Data protection: Scans prompts, responses, and file uploads to ChatGPT Enterprise, preventing exfiltration of corporate data into these services and reducing the risk of unauthorized access and compliance violations. For Copilot, this integration provides access to input prompts and responses that are then scanned for sensitive content.

Scans prompts, responses, and file uploads to ChatGPT Enterprise, preventing exfiltration of corporate data into these services and reducing the risk of unauthorized access and compliance violations. For Copilot, this integration provides access to input prompts and responses that are then scanned for sensitive content. Coverage across devices: Data protection is provided across the use of these services on managed and unmanaged devices, and across mobile or desktop device types.

Data protection is provided across the use of these services on managed and unmanaged devices, and across mobile or desktop device types. Threat Investigation and UEBA: Provides forensic threat investigation of activities performed by employees on these services and identification of anomalous usage via User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA).

With a continued focus on exploring innovative solutions to enterprise-level AI adoption and use, Skyhigh Security anticipates building on this suite of features in 2025.