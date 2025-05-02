Anviz unveils biometric access control solution

Anviz launched W2 Face, its latest hybrid biometric access control and attendance terminal. Designed to meet the needs of modern enterprises, the W2 Face combines facial recognition, fingerprint authentication, and RFID capabilities in a compact, intelligent device.

Responding to market evolution

As the access control landscape shifts toward integrated multi-biometric solutions, businesses increasingly seek systems that enhance security and operational efficiency. Market analysis conducted by Anviz has revealed key trends driving this demand:

A growing preference for contactless and hygienic technologies

Small and medium-sized enterprises are prioritizing cost-effective, reliable solutions

An increased need for flexible authentication methods

Rising expectations for stable, secure access to sensitive areas

The W2 Face addresses these demands head-on, delivering a comprehensive, easy-to-deploy solution suited to various professional environments.

W2 Face: Key featuresand innovations

Dual biometric authentication

W2 Face integrates advanced facial recognition and fingerprint scanning, supported by liveness detection, to defend against spoofing via photos or video. This dual-layer security is ideal for high-traffic entry points.

Multi-Communication Flexibility

With support for both Ethernet and Wi-Fi, the device can function in networked or standalone configurations. Integration with Anviz’s CrossChex Cloud enables remote management, simplifying operations across multiple locations.

Optimized for small and medium enterprises

2.8-inch intuitive touchscreen display

Capacity for 200 facial templates, 200 fingerprint records, and 200 RFID cards

Stores up to 50,000 log entries for robust audit trails

Slim design for seamless installation on standard door frames

Versatile access control capabilities

Customizable relay settings and doorbell integration make the W2 Face adaptable to various access scenarios, from open office environments to restricted zones.

The W2 Face exemplifies Anviz’s ongoing innovation in secure access technology:

Integrated biometric options : Supports user preferences with multiple authentication methods

: Supports user preferences with multiple authentication methods Enhanced stability : Built on a proven platform with improved system reliability

: Built on a proven platform with improved system reliability Modern, functional design : Sleek, professional aesthetic ideal for commercial interiors

: Sleek, professional aesthetic ideal for commercial interiors Broad application scope: Well-suited for distributed teams, temporary personnel, and multi-location operations

Certified for global standards

W2 Face complies with CE and FCC certifications, ensuring adherence to the highest international safety and performance standards. Its modular architecture allows for scalable updates, protecting customer investments over time.