Opsera improves GitHub security management

Opsera announced new Advanced Security Dashboard capabilities that, available as an extension of Opsera’s Unified Insights for GitHub Copilot, help enterprises maximize the benefits of GitHub Advanced Security (GHAS).

Opsera now connects and provides a comprehensive view of security alongside software development performance, enabling the monitoring of vulnerabilities, tracking of remediation, and fostering a stronger security culture across development teams, all without slowing down software delivery.

“Our Advanced Security Dashboard complements our existing GitHub solutions where security and software delivery intersect,” said Kumar Chivukula, CEO, Opsera. “By correlating security posture with delivery metrics like DORA and cycle time, enterprises can balance speed with safety by aligning teams with shared visibility.”

GitHub has revolutionized the way software is developed, becoming the system of record for code and increasingly, for security. However, as organizations scale and GitHub usage increases, maintaining visibility across thousands of repositories becomes a significant challenge.

According to a recent study, 61% of organizations have accidentally exposed secrets in public repositories, underscoring the urgent need for better security oversight.

Benefits of Opsera’s Advanced Security Dashboard:

To enhance GitHub security oversight, Opsera now integrates deployment data, incident trends, and security alerts into a single, unified view. Opsera empowers teams to uncover root causes more quickly and make informed decisions. With shared visibility, the dashboard eliminates silos and aligns security, DevOps and executive teams can focus on priorities to foster accountability.

Enterprise-wide visibility: Monitor security practices across all GitHub organizations, repositories, and teams from one intuitive interface.

Risk reduction: Real-time detection of code vulnerabilities, exposed secrets, and risky third-party dependencies.

Governance & compliance: Auto-generate reports for GDPR, SOC 2, ISO 27001, and more — ensuring compliance with internal and industry standards.

Operational efficiency: Save time with automated alerts, MTTR tracking, and cross-team benchmarking to identify bottlenecks and celebrate improvements.

With seamless integration into GHAS and support for third-party tools like Snyk, SonarQube, and Veracode, the dashboard delivers real-time insights that empower DevSecOps teams to prioritize issues by severity and business impact. From comparing team performance to surfacing hidden security blind spots, the dashboard ensures leadership has the visibility needed to drive improvement.

Streamlining DevSecOps at scale

Opsera’s new Advanced Security Dashboard capabilities are purpose-built for platform engineering teams, security leaders and engineering managers responsible for securing large-scale GitHub environments. Whether teams need to drill down into a single repository or evaluate trends across the organization, the dashboard provides both macro and micro-level visibility.

“Opsera helps organizations shift security left by turning security data into decisions,” said Chivukula. “We’re helping teams not only find problems faster, but prove they’re fixing them. That’s a game changer for leadership, compliance and development velocity.”