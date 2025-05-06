Cybersecurity jobs available right now: May 6, 2025

Application Security Specialist

Signify | Netherlands | On-site – View job details

As an Application Security Specialist, you will define and deploy the application security strategy for security improvements to be in pair with the industry and its benchmarks. Coordinate and perform security and vulnerability assessments, code reviews, pen tests and verifications, and drives remediation. Identify, assess, and manage risks to meet the security needs of the organization.

CloudOps – Security

TeKnowledge | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a CloudOps – Security, you will implement and maintain Azure security solutions, including Microsoft Defender for Cloud, Azure Sentinel, and Azure Security Center. Monitor and respond to security threats using SIEM solutions, threat intelligence, and automated alerting. Conduct security risk assessments, vulnerability scans, and penetration testing to identify and mitigate risks.

Cyber Security Engineer

FEV | Italy | Remote – View job details

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will participate in engineering projects to identify threats and vulnerabilities in infrastructure, software and embedded system architectures of the vehicles. Carry out threat modeling and security analyses. Define security architecture requirements adopting security-by-design approach.

Get weekly updates on new cybersecurity job openings. Subscribe here!

Cyber Security Threat Analyst

Smartgroup | Australia | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Threat Analyst, you will implement and monitor cyber security policies and standards. Conduct internal vulnerability scans and embed them into our development cycle. Assist in incident response and security monitoring. Develop and implement security monitoring use cases and log management. Support and enhance company’s cyber security strategies.

Cyber Threat Intelligence Lead

Munich Re | Germany | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Threat Intelligence Lead, you will manage threat intelligence relationship with business partners. Define the process to utilize threat intelligence to improve company’s underwriting frameworks, tools and methods. Respond to developing threats by providing timely and regular updates to cyber business leaders and top management, including emergency information in case of potentially adverse developments for the cyber insurance portfolio

Deputy Chief Security Officer

Areté | USA | On-site – No longer accepting applications

As a Deputy Chief Security Officer, you will lead the overall IT strategy, ensuring alignment with business goals and government requirements and regulations. You will drive innovation and efficiency through flexible, responsive solutions and ensure reliable, secure, and scalable IT systems that meet the needs of the organization.

Engineer – Network and Security

Rockwell Automation | India | Hybrid – No longer accepting applications

As a Engineer – Network and Security, you will assess, design, and deploy network infrastructure in automated manufacturing environments. You should be familiar with networking and security concepts, including network convergence, protocols, communication optimization, application performance impact, and human exploitation risks.

Global OT Security Leader

Solenis | United Kingdom | On-site – View job details

As a Global OT Security Leader, you will lead the development and execution of the OT cybersecurity strategy at a global level, ensuring the safety of our control networks. Facilitate OT cybersecurity risk assessments, identify vulnerabilities, and ensure the implementation of corrective actions. Lead incident response planning and disaster recovery, ensuring that sites are prepared to respond to cybersecurity events effectively.

Head of Product Cybersecurity

Cubic Corporation | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Head of Product Cybersecurity, you will develop, implement, and oversee a cybersecurity strategy tailored to the industry, IEC 62443, and payment systems Cubic produces. Identify, assess, and mitigate cybersecurity risks specific to produce production, processing, distribution, and payment systems. Implement measures to protect the integrity and security of the supply chain.

Incident Response Analyst

Airbus | Germany | On-site – View job details

As an Incident Response Analyst, you will contribute to manage the entire life-cycle of security incidents and Security Operation Center (SOC) Service delivery. You will be responsible for technically managing and escalating security incidents in accordance with company’s Incident Response plan and continuous improvement of the SOC Service.

Incident Response Lead

CMA CGM | France | On-site – View job details

As an Incident Response Lead, you will oversee all major cybersecurity incidents, ensuring rapid detection, containment, investigation, and remediation. Act as the escalation point for critical incidents, making high-pressure decisions with precision. Enhance crisis management strategies to ensure swift coordination across technical and business stakeholders. Develop and enforce incident response frameworks aligned with industry best practices.

Information Security Manager

StepStone Group | Ireland | On-site – View job details

As an Information Security Manager, you will develop, implement, and maintain organizational security policies, procedures and standards. Conduct regular security assessments to ensure compliance with internal policies and external regulations. Work closely with Internal Audit and IT to implement and ensure compliance with SOC controls.

Insider Threat Management Analyst

Marsh McLennan | Ireland | Hybrid – View job details

As an Insider Threat Management Analyst, you will design, build, test, deploy, maintain, troubleshoot, and document the MMC Insider Threat tools, functions, processes, and documentation. Create custom automation to improve the Insider Threat Management team’s efficiencies. Analyze network traffic, endpoint security events, and other various log sources to identify threats, assess potential impact, and recommend mitigations.

IT Security Operations Analyst

Oldendorff Carriers | UAE | On-site – View job details

As an IT Security Operations Analyst, you will investigate and analyse security events, alerts, and logs, anomalous and misuse activities to identify potential security breaches, determine the root cause, scope of impact, and extent of compromise and take appropriate actions to mitigate them and document findings to support incident response and remediation efforts. Conduct vulnerability assessments and penetration testing to identify weaknesses and vulnerabilities.

Network & Security Engineer

Stellantis e-Transmissions | Belgium | Hybrid – View job details

As a Network & Security Engineer, you will be responsible for the configuration, management, and security of networks across multiple production plants using technologies such as Checkpoint Firewalls, Juniper and Cisco LAN, Aruba and Cisco WLAN. Apply analytical skills to diagnose and resolve network and security issues, determine root causes, and implement sustainable solutions. Manage network security, utilizing Microsoft Azure Information Protection and Advanced Threat Protection to identify and mitigate threats.

Offensive Security Team Lead

JFrog | Israel | On-site – View job details

As an Offensive Security Team Lead, you will lead, plan, design, and execute Red Team operations, threat modeling, and adversarial simulations against JFrog’s infrastructure and cloud environments. Lead the development of tooling, frameworks, and methodologies to automate and optimize Red Team exercises. Participate in incident response when Red Team exercises reveal vulnerabilities, providing expertise on attack techniques, forensics, and post-attack mitigation.

Penetration Tester

Rio Tinto | Canada | On-site – View job details

As a Penetration Tester, you will be responsible for the management and development of the toolset used to deliver penetration testing services and the delivery of penetration testing services designed to safeguard the company’s assets, intellectual property and computer systems. Develop and maintain business-relevant metrics and dashboards to measure the efficiency and effectiveness of penetration testing services to increase the maturity of our Enterprise and I&OT environments.

Penetration Tester

Logique Digital | Indonesia | Remote – No longer accepting applications

As a Penetration Tester, you will perform manual Penetration Tests including network, servers, mobile & desktop applications and web services. Assess security vulnerabilities to identify appropriate remediation: patching, configuration change, deprecation, or exception. Create reports based on vulnerability metrics. Document security flaws including technical details and provide remediation recommendations.

Principal Engineer, Cyber Security

SPH Media | Singapore | On-site – View job details

As a Principal Engineer, Cyber Security, you will develop, implement, and maintain secure architectures for on-premises, hybrid, and cloud-based environments. Oversee security risk assessments, threat modeling, and vulnerability management to proactively identify and mitigate risks. Design, review and implement zero trust Architecture, IAM solutions, and PAM. Work closely with development and DevOps teams to integrate security into CI/CD pipelines, application security, and API security.

Principal Security Engineer

ZeroNorth | Denmark | Hybrid – View job details

As a Principal Security Engineer, you will define and maintain organisation-wide security policies and standards, interpreting relevant regulations (GDPR, NIS2 etc.) to guide strategy. Integrate automated security scanning tools (IaC, secrets) into Github Actions CI/CD pipelines. Monitor and remediate security vulnerabilities within the platform. Act as the lead technical security expert for the team.

Privileged Access Management Lead

Corteva Agriscience | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Privileged Access Management Lead, you will develop and lead a privileged access management program that manages elevated access and permissions for users, accounts, processes, and systems throughout Corteva. Analyze, design, and implement PAM solutions using the CyberArk and other PAM platforms in the Corteva environment.

Security Developer

Metrea | United Kingdom | Hybrid – View job details

As a Security Developer, your responsibilities will be focused on cybersecurity analytics development, testing of configuration and configuration management, software security and risk assessment, customized configuration polices, profiles, and system features, and the development of security dashboards and reports.

Security Engineer

Scaleway | France | Hybrid – View job details

As a Security Engineer, you will Develop and maintain internal security tools for SOC, CSIRT, and Trust & Safety. Participate in security incident response processes and develop strategies to mitigate risk. Contribute to improving visibility on potential attack surfaces. Collaborate with other teams to ensure secure-by-design practices. Integrate open source tools into company’s internal stack. Automate detection and alerting capabilities.

Security Engineer – Red Team

BKN301 | Italy | Hybrid – View job details

As a Security Engineer – Red Team, you will simulate real-world attacks to test the resilience of company’s BaaS platform, focusing on core banking, issuing, and acquiring services. Conduct penetration tests on applications, APIs, and infrastructure to uncover and report vulnerabilities. Identify and exploit vulnerabilities to simulate adversarial activity while ensuring findings are documented for remediation.

Senior Security Engineer

Final | Israel | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Security Engineer, you will design, deploy, and operate technologies to detect, prevent, and analyze security threats in a diverse and complex environment, encompassing both public cloud and on-premises systems. Design, develop, and implement secure software development and deployment pipelines, incorporating best practices, automation, and CI/CD security methodologies.

Develop, implement, and maintain Final’s security policies, standards, and methodologies.

Senior Software Security Engineer

ChargePoint | India | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Software Security Engineer, you will be responsible for analyzing the security of applications and services, discovering, and addressing security issues, designing security automation, and decisively taking action to mitigate emerging threats throughout a full secure development life cycle (SDLC).

SOC Engineer I

Chewy | USA | On-site – View job details

As a SOC Engineer I, you will triage alerts from various security systems to identify potential security incidents. Assist in the development and tuning of SIEM rules. Support the design, implementation and maintenance of SOAR playbooks. Integrate basic functionality from APIs into SOAR playbooks using Python. Improve SOAR playbooks based on post-incident tasks.

Specialist, Threat Response

Teck Resources | Canada | On-site – View job details

As a Specialist, Threat Response, you will develop and implement automated incident response strategies and playbooks using SOAR platforms and custom scripts. Coordinate and lead response efforts during security incidents, ensuring effective containment, eradication, and recovery. Integrate incident response tools with other security platforms to enable seamless, automated threat identification and response. Conduct regular testing and validation of automated incident response processes.