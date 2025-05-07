Barracuda Networks strenghtens threat detection with multimodal AI

Barracuda Networks unveiled next-generation threat detection capabilities fueled by multimodal AI.

Barracuda now delivers adaptive, context-aware protection against emerging attacks with accuracy and speed by simultaneously correlating and analyzing diverse text and visual data types – including URLs, documents, images, QR codes, and more.

The new capabilities build on Barracuda’s long-standing use of AI and machine learning, with new integration of multimodal AI – technology that synthesizes and interprets numerous data streams in various formats – with its machine learning classifiers and purpose-built sandbox engine. This creates a faster, smarter and more adaptive defense layer, empowering Barracuda to detect more than three times as many malicious files at eight times the speed of previous models.

“As cybercriminals increasingly weaponize AI to launch targeted, sophisticated and evasive attacks, businesses need security that’s equally intelligent and adaptive,” said Sunil Kumar, VPt of advanced technology at Barracuda. “By leveraging multimodal AI, we’re taking a holistic approach to analyze different data types to identify attacks that bypass traditional models. It’s a transformative step forward in proactive cybersecurity.”

These capabilities strengthen Barracuda Advanced Threat Protection, which provides layered security across the Barracuda platform. Capabilities also enhance Barracuda LinkProtect, which inspects URLs for hidden threats, malicious scripts, suspicious redirects, and other attacks using a virtual sandbox and secure, isolated browser environment.

Real time threat intelligence is continuously shared across the entire Barracuda platform, enabling automated, adaptive defense at every layer.

“Barracuda’s threat detection is unmatched. It’s the clear gold standard in cybersecurity,” said Wyatt Hansen, VP of information technology services at LeaderOne Financial. “As a leading national mortgage lender managing more than $1 billion in loans, safeguarding our client and partner data is critical. Barracuda’s ability to stay ahead of emerging attacks gives us confidence that our business and more than 500 employees are protected against even the most advanced and sophisticated threats. With Barracuda, we’re not just reacting to threats – we’re staying steps ahead of them.”