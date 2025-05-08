Cisco’s new chip wants to scale quantum computing faster

Cisco is making significant strides in quantum computing by focusing on quantum networking, aiming to bring practical applications closer to reality. The company recently introduced a prototype of its Quantum Network Entanglement Chip and inaugurated the Cisco Quantum Lab in Santa Monica, California.

The Quantum Network Entanglement Chip is designed to facilitate the connection of quantum processors, addressing the current limitation where most quantum processors have only hundreds of qubits, while practical applications require millions. “Even the most ambitious quantum computing roadmaps currently only target a few thousand qubits by 2030,” said Vijoy Pandey, SVP, Outshift by Cisco.

By enabling quantum networks to scale, this chip could accelerate the development of distributed quantum computing systems.

Cisco’s approach draws parallels to the evolution of classical computing, where networking smaller nodes led to the creation of powerful distributed systems. By applying similar principles to quantum computing, Cisco aims to overcome the scaling challenges and unlock new possibilities in fields like cryptography, materials science, and complex system modeling.

“What makes our quantum networking approach powerful is our focus on both software and hardware development. By developing our own network hardware components such as the chip alongside our full software stack, we gain unique insights into how these elements work together to build complete quantum networking infrastructure,” Pandey explained

While the Quantum Network Entanglement Chip is still in the prototype stage, its development marks a foundational step toward building functional quantum networks. Cisco’s efforts in this area highlight the potential of quantum networking to transform computing and communication technologies in the coming years.