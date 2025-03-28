Post-quantum cryptography and the future of online safety

In this Help Net Security video, Rebecca Krauthamer, CEO of QuSecure, explores the rising urgency of post-quantum cryptography (PQC) and what organizations must do to prepare. She breaks down the so-called “quantum threat” and explains why it’s not just theoretical. The real concern is the “Harvest Now, Decrypt Later” attack strategy, where adversaries collect encrypted data today to decrypt it once quantum computing capabilities mature.

This video outlines why PQC is more than just a tech upgrade, it’s a mindset shift. Organizations, especially in regulated and critical infrastructure sectors, must act now to adapt swiftly and maintain control over the encryption that protects their most sensitive data.