New infosec products of the week: May 9, 2025

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from ProcessUnity, Searchlight Cyber, ServiceNow, and Verosint.

ServiceNow unveils AI agents to accelerate enterprise self-defense

The new AI agents, available within ServiceNow’s Security and Risk solutions, are designed to improve consistency, identify insights, and reduce response times.

ProcessUnity Evidence Evaluator flags discrepancies in a third-party’s controls

A key component of ProcessUnity’s Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) Platform, Evidence Evaluator automatically reviews third-party evidence and populates assessment responses complete with references to the specified evidence in the source documents.

Searchlight Cyber adds AI capabilities to summarize dark web posts and threads

Searchlight’s latest AI capabilities release is designed to further increase the speed of investigations by helping analysts to quickly determine the relevance of conversations and threads to their objectives. This is achieved by providing AI overviews that summarize the contents, key statistics, and sentiment of dark web conversations

Verosint Vera boosts identity threat detection and response

Built on top of Verosint’s intelligent ITDR platform, Vera is an always-on, expert identity security analyst that works alongside security teams to improve response time, efficiency and effectiveness. Vera triages threats, investigates security events, and executes rapid threat response actions — all at scale and in real time.