Verosint Vera boosts identity threat detection and response

Verosint launched Vera, an agentic AI security analyst to transform how organizations detect, investigate, and respond to identity-based threats.

Built on top of Verosint’s intelligent ITDR platform, Vera is an always-on, expert identity security analyst that works alongside security teams to improve response time, efficiency and effectiveness. Vera triages threats, investigates security events, and executes rapid threat response actions — all at scale and in real time.

“Identity has become the number one attack vector for security breaches, and security teams are overwhelmed,” said Steve Shoaff, CEO of Verosint. “Vera changes the game by providing an expert-level identity security analyst resource to any team, regardless of their size or in-house expertise.”

Identity security needs “Vera”

Identity security attacks are growing over 3X per year, but security budgets and staffing are not. Most security teams lack the identity-specific skills, staffing, or time required to investigate the deluge of identity security incidents they receive and to fight back effectively. Speed is also key to survival – the average time from identity threat detection to response is currently 292 days – whereas cybercriminals breakout from an initial user account compromise to broader attack in less than an hour.

Vera allows organizations to respond to the onslaught of identity threats without stretching resources thin or expanding their headcount. Vera alerts security teams via their existing productivity tools the instant a threat is detected, recommends next steps, and can take decisive action — all while minimizing false positives.

How Vera changes the game:

Continuous investigation : Investigate identity security incidents instantly with Vera. Vera can bulk-analyze suspicious accounts, detect patterns, and surface critical insights in seconds.

: Investigate identity security incidents instantly with Vera. Vera can bulk-analyze suspicious accounts, detect patterns, and surface critical insights in seconds. Live threat triage and response : Direct Vera to take targeted actions such as revoking sessions, suspending users, blocking IPs, or requiring adaptive authentication workflows — all while warning you about actions that might be too aggressive.

: Direct Vera to take targeted actions such as revoking sessions, suspending users, blocking IPs, or requiring adaptive authentication workflows — all while warning you about actions that might be too aggressive. On demand reporting and visualization : Vera can generate custom incident reports and visual insights directly within the conversation.

: Vera can generate custom incident reports and visual insights directly within the conversation. Slack and Teams integration : Engage with Vera without leaving your existing productivity tools, responding as you would to a remote security analyst team member.

: Engage with Vera without leaving your existing productivity tools, responding as you would to a remote security analyst team member. Automated playbook creation: Vera recommends and builds automated response playbooks to continuously lower risk and improve response times.

Vera early access program

Vera was created with the goal to help security teams neutralize 80% of their identity threats in under five minutes. With Vera’s AI-driven expertise and the Verosint ITDR platform, organizations can dramatically reduce mean time to respond (MTTR), minimize alert fatigue, and stay one step ahead of attackers — without breaking the budget.

Vera is currently available under an Early Access program for organizations ready to set new standards for identity security and efficiency.