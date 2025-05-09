VicOne xAurient accelerates threat response for automakers

VicOne announced xAurient, a new automotive threat intelligence platform that enables streamlined threat response by delivering early threat intelligence tailored to the particular manufacturing environment of an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) or Tier 1 supplier.

xAurient illuminates the how and why of developing threats, delivers precise insights into attack paths and enables proactive, prioritized countermeasures to ensure product security for software-defined vehicles (SDVs).

VicOne’s new xAurient goes beyond gathering fragmented global threat data to define precise attack paths and provide on-demand threat research services for efficient and effective protection. An automaker’s product cybersecurity personnel are freed to concentrate their efforts on deciding optimal risk treatments when designing newer automotive projects, evaluating current claims of threats to product security and assessing supply-chain partners.

xAurient—powered by VicOne’s battle-tested CyberThreat Research Lab—draws data from thousands of hidden TOR/Onion dark-web sources, and its artificial intelligence (AI) agent is trained on 30 years of threat intelligence to enable quick information gathering from social media and the web.

The new VicOne solution factors a particular automaker’s risk landscape, automatically prioritizing and identifying the most critical risks with AI-powered autobuild or customizable product-security risk profiles.

Based on an open interface delivering seamless scalability, xAurient integrates with an automaker’s intrusion detection system (IDS), vehicle management system (VMS) and vehicle security operations center (VSOC) platforms. Automakers also can use the new VicOne solution as a standalone platform to accelerate response times and enhance tailored mitigation.

“We have engineered xAurient to dramatically streamline threat response for our OEM and supplier customers,” said Max Cheng, CEO of VicOne. “Our new solution enables automakers to act more effectively and swiftly to counter emerging threats, while actually reducing human workload. xAurient drives meaningful actions that elevate an automaker’s product security today and delivers continual monitoring for ongoing, differentiated protection.”