Wi-Fi 7 trials show big performance gains for enterprise networks

The next generation of wireless technology is getting a real-world test, and the results are promising. Recent trials led by the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA), in partnership with AT&T, Intel, and CommScope, show that Wi-Fi 7 delivers a significant performance boost over Wi-Fi 6E in enterprise environments.

Held at an AT&T office building and focused on real-world conditions, the first phase of testing examined how Wi-Fi 7 performs across different channel sizes and frequencies, measuring speed, signal range, and latency. The takeaway is clear: Wi-Fi 7 is faster, more efficient, and better able to handle high-demand enterprise applications.

What’s new in Wi-Fi 7?

Wi-Fi 7, also known as IEEE 802.11be, builds on earlier standards with several major improvements. These include larger channel sizes (up to 320 MHz), 4K QAM (a higher data encoding method), and Multi-Link Operation (MLO), which allows devices to send and receive data on multiple frequencies at once.

It is also better suited for emerging workloads such as augmented and virtual reality, cloud applications, AI and machine learning tasks, and industrial IoT. These improvements are made possible by higher throughput and lower latency.

But do these features work as well in practice as they do on paper? That is what the WBA trials aimed to find out.

A real-world office test

The tests did not take place in a lab. Instead, engineers set up Wi-Fi 7 access points in a typical office setting: an open floor plan with walls, furniture, and other sources of interference. No special tuning or optimizations were applied to the equipment, and both Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 client devices were tested using the same laptops, with only the Wi-Fi chips swapped.

Tests were conducted using tools like IxChariot, Windows file transfers, and site survey software. They measured download and upload speeds, signal strength, latency, and jitter across both 5 GHz and 6 GHz bands using 40, 80, and 160 MHz channel widths. The maximum 320 MHz channels were not tested because they are not typically used in high-density enterprise settings due to interference and limited spectrum reuse.

Wi-Fi 7 and Wi-Fi 6 downlink throughputs at different bands, channel sizes and ranges with IxChariot (Source: Wireless Broadband Alliance)

The results: Faster speeds, better efficiency

At a distance of five feet from the access point using a 160 MHz channel in the 6 GHz band, Wi-Fi 7 delivered 1.9 Gbps downlink and 2.1 Gbps uplink speeds. Even at 40 feet away, throughput stayed above 1 Gbps. That is a strong improvement over Wi-Fi 6E and critical for data-hungry enterprise apps.

In the 5 GHz band using 40 MHz channels, which are common in many office deployments, Wi-Fi 7 nearly doubled the speeds of Wi-Fi 6. Downlink speed reached 0.55 Gbps versus Wi-Fi 6’s 0.25 Gbps, and uplink hit 0.58 Gbps versus 0.31 Gbps. These gains come from Wi-Fi 7’s improved modulation and more efficient use of available bandwidth.

One key factor in the results was the use of the 6 GHz “Low Power Indoor” (LPI) mode. This setting limits signal power to reduce interference. Even with these constraints, Wi-Fi 7 held up well, though performance started to drop around 35 feet. A nearby wall likely disrupted signal paths and affected throughput. The report notes that using “Standard Power” 6 GHz, which is enabled by automated frequency coordination (AFC), could offer better results with extended range.

More than just speed

Speed is not the only metric that matters. The trials also looked at latency, which was higher in heavily used channels due to the lack of traffic prioritization. Quality of Service was set to default. Still, the tests showed that Wi-Fi 7 could maintain consistent performance under load. This is a good sign for environments like hospitals, factories, or financial offices where reliability is critical.

Another insight from the tests is that the 6 GHz spectrum is cleaner. It does not include older Wi-Fi devices, which helps new Wi-Fi 6E and 7 devices perform better. Because many enterprise deployments already space access points about 30 to 40 feet apart, Wi-Fi 7’s higher throughput within that range fits well with how networks are typically built.

What’s next

The WBA plans to continue these trials. Future phases will look at other key features like Multi-Link Operation and network-wide Quality of Service. These additions could further improve performance and reliability, especially in large or complex environments.

For now, the Phase 1 results make a strong case for enterprises to start planning for Wi-Fi 7. Adoption will take time as compatible devices and access points become more widely available. But the early data suggests that upgrading can offer a real return on investment for organizations that depend heavily on wireless connectivity.

AT&T, Intel, and CommScope emphasized the practical value of these trials. By simulating real-world office conditions and avoiding lab-only scenarios, the test results help enterprise IT leaders understand what Wi-Fi 7 might deliver in their own workplaces.