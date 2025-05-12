How to give better cybersecurity presentations (without sounding like a robot)

Most people think great presenters are born with natural talent. Luka Krejci, a presentation expert, disagrees.

“They are called presentation skills. Skills, not talent,” he says. “Any skill, be it dancing, football, or presenting, can be developed only if you commit and practice.”

So, the first step is obvious: Quit avoiding presentations. The more you do them, the better you’ll get.

Content first, delivery second

We tend to focus on the performance side of presenting: body language, tone, gestures. But Krejci believes that’s only half the equation.

“Great delivery of badly structured content won’t get you far, and vice versa,” he says. “From my experience, the content part is what we should prioritize and improve the most.”

That’s why his first book, The Presentation Cookbook, is all about preparing presentations, not delivering them.

Make it about the audience

If you want people to listen, speak to their needs. “It’s not about your features,” Krejci says. “It’s about their benefits.”

One mistake many speakers make is using too much jargon, especially in technical fields like cybersecurity. “Even super technical people enjoy everyday language, stories, examples, metaphors, or even humor,” he says. “Explaining complex matters simply is a universal sign of intelligence.”

To keep people engaged, switch things up every few minutes. Slides, stories, questions, short activities all help reset attention. “This becomes increasingly more important with your presentation duration,” he adds.

Start strong

The first minute of your presentation matters more than most people realize. And most people waste it.

“We usually start our presentations by introducing ourselves, the topic, and the agenda,” Krejci notes. “It’s all pretty boring stuff.”

Instead, he suggests beginning with a clear message about what the audience will gain. How will your talk help them save time, money, or effort? Introduce yourself only once that’s been done.

“This will signal that the presentation is about them and you’re there to solve their problem,” he explains.

Less is more

Most presenters cram too much into their slides and scripts. Krejci advises to be ruthless with pruning content: “A presentation is not effective at communicating a lot of information. You should focus on the top 3–4 arguments that support your main idea.”

Use handouts or follow-ups to cover the rest. And if you’re unsure what to cut, get feedback. “Very rarely will they say you don’t have enough details,” he notes.

What if you mess up?

Mistakes happen. Even seasoned speakers freeze or lose their place.

“The audience wants you to succeed,” Krejci reminds us. “Nobody goes into a presentation hoping it’ll be a massive waste of time.”

If you do make a mistake, acknowledge it, breathe, sip some water. “A lot of the time, a mistake is the best part of a presentation if you handle it as a human being.”

Preparation helps with nerves, too. Rehearse properly. Go for a brisk walk beforehand. Try breathing techniques like box breathing. But most of all, stop thinking about yourself.

“We get nervous because we think about ourselves and what they’ll think of us,” he says. “Changing your focus away from you and towards your audience is a massive shift.”

How to improve your presentation skills

There’s no secret, just repetition.

“Like everyone else, I wasn’t born a presenter. Looking back, I was pretty lousy. But that’s OK,” says Krejci. “Michael Phelps didn’t know how to swim when born.”

For newcomers in cybersecurity or any other field, Krejci advises starting small: Rehearse in your living room, record yourself, get feedback. “There’s always demand for speakers, so present at local events for free.”

Eventually, you’ll get good. Then you’ll get paid. And people will call you gifted. They won’t see the hard work, but you’ll know.