Lenovo intoduces ThinkShield Solutions to secure organizations with limited IT resources

Lenovo introduced ThinkShield Solutions, security offerings tailored to protect small and medium sized business (SMBs), schools, and other organizations with limited IT resources facing significant risks.

The new offering is part of Lenovo ThinkShield’s portfolio of enterprise-grade cybersecurity solutions.

Cybercriminals target SMBs, schools, and other smaller organizations because they often have less robust security compared to large corporations and other institutions.

The majority of reported cyberattacks are directed towards SMBs, with average costs per incident nearing $255,000i. Schools, because of their repository of young people’s data, are also targeted. Ransomware attacks against education institutions that breached over 6.7 million personal records around the world are estimated to cost over $53 billion in downtime between 2018 and mid-September 2023.ii

Compounding the problem that they are a target of choice, SMBs and schools too frequently are unprepared to recover from attacks. Many have no formal security awareness training, risk frameworks, or security protocols. These organizations are looking for solutions that make security easier and more effective.

“Even though SMBs and schools are frequently attacked, many suffer under the misperception they are either too small to be a target or their resources are too limited for right-purpose security solutions to be within their budgets,” said Nima Baiati, Executive Director and GM, Commercial Cybersecurity Solutions, Lenovo. “With ThinkShield Solutions, Lenovo has teamed up with the best in the industry to bring unparalleled cybersecurity expertise and support to lean IT and security teams.”

ThinkShield Solutions for small IT teams

ThinkShield Solutions safeguard assets and helps prevent costly breaches, reputational damage from ransomware and malware threats, as well as minimize downtime. Employing defense-in-depth security to address cyberthreats at multiple levels, the multi-layered security approach reduces a target’s attack surface, while automated protection with AI-powered solutions boost IT and security teams’ efficiency. ThinkShield Solutions includes:

ThinkShield Extended Detection & Response (XDR) powered by SentinelOne, XDR is AI-enabled security that augments and extends protection, detection, response, and remediation through seamless integrations across attack surfaces— emails, networks, cloud services, and endpoints. XDR also automates threat management and response, reducing response times and proactively lowering the risk of breaches.

ThinkShield Data Defense Select powered by Cigent, helps protect data throughout its lifecycle with prevention-based defenses embedded directly into secured storage devices in Lenovo PCs and within the files themselves. Data Defense further protects data with file encryption and multi-factor authentication (MFA) for file and storage access, protecting data against incidents on the endpoint and wherever it goes.

ThinkShield Hardware Defense powered by Sepio, allows organizations to gain deeper visibility and simplify control of their hardware assets by helping establish a trusted asset inventory scaled across their network and endpoints down to their peripherals. Hardware Defense also provides up-to-date intelligence on known asset vulnerabilities, so already over-tasked IT and security teams can more easily mitigate.

Availability

With ThinkShield Solutions, businesses and organizations of all sizes are able to more easily deploy a series of smart, layered security solutions that scale across the business through a single trusted vendor with global reach. ThinkShield Solutions is available now in select markets worldwide.