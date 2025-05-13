Tufin TOS Discovery automates device discovery and onboarding

Tufin launched Tufin Orchestration Suite (TOS) Discovery, a new solution that helps security teams ensure their network topology is always accurate and up-to-date.

Maintaining up-to-date network topology is a crucial task – one that enables proper enforcement of security policies and access validation – and is critical for mitigating vulnerabilities and troubleshooting issues.

Despite its importance in establishing and maintaining a safe and secure enterprise network environment, it is traditionally a manual, time-consuming task that is often deprioritized when more immediate network security needs come to the forefront.

Tufin’s TOS Discovery automates device discovery and onboarding, delivering accurate, real-time topology to fuel improved security, access, and compliance outcomes. It is the industry’s first live network topology onboarding solution that’s integrated natively into network security policy management.

“Today’s hybrid mesh network environments are evolving on a daily basis – and if your topology doesn’t reflect those changes, devices and equipment will be missed, leading to security issues and an inaccurate representation of how secure your environment really is,” said Shay Dayan, SVP of Products and Engineering at Tufin. “TOS Discovery is an example of how security automation should work; removing a time-consuming task in a way that strengthens overall security for the long term.”

TOS Discovery enables network security teams to:

Ensure always-accurate, real-time network topology with zero manual effort

Accelerate secure access provisioning, policy changes, and policy enforcement across hybrid environments

Enhance troubleshooting agility and reduce mean time to resolution (MTTR)

Improve service-level agreement (SLA) compliance

Deliver real-time network visibility that reduces operational risk and enables smarter, faster decision-making across NetOps and SecOps teams

TOS Discovery is built into the Tufin Orchestration Suite, and automates discovery of all Cisco routers/switches on a user’s network, keeping topology always accurate and up-to-date. Device discovery is fully automated, meaning they are onboarded in real-time, eliminating manual scripts, spreadsheets, and reliance on professional services engagements.

Updates are scheduled to maintain accuracy, and the solution can be deployed rapidly with minimal setup – meaning teams realize value immediately.

Most importantly, devices can be grouped by IP range, credentials, or device type – giving teams scalable, efficient topology maintenance that ensures new additions to the environment are not missed.