Foxit Smart Redact Server automates the redaction of sensitive data

Foxit launched Smart Redact Server, a new AI-driven platform built to automate the redaction of sensitive data at scale across enterprise environments.

Designed for organizations that manage large volumes of regulated content, the solution enables legal, financial, healthcare, and compliance teams to detect and redact classified, personally identifiable (PII), and other sensitive information quickly, accurately, and securely.

Smart Redact Server equips teams tasked with data privacy and regulatory compliance, including (but not limited to) enterprise administrators, legal and compliance departments, financial institutions, and healthcare organizations with a fast, reliable, and scalable way to identify and redact sensitive content, whether it’s personally identifiable information (PII), financial records, or protected health data.

Building on the success of Foxit’s Smart Redact feature within its flagship PDF Editor+ platform, Smart Redact Server extends these capabilities beyond individual documents to an enterprise-grade, cloud-native solution. This new offering leverages the proven redaction technology of PDF Editor+ and enhances it with robust features, including batch document processing, scheduled compliance scans, multi-cloud integration, and team collaboration tools.

“Smart Redact Server represents the evolution of Foxit’s redaction technology – moving from individual document redaction within PDF Editor+ to automated, enterprise-wide data protection,” said Evan Reiss, VP, Head of Marketing at Foxit. “It’s built to meet the growing demand for secure, compliant, and scalable document workflows across industries.”

Key Features:

AI-powered detection and redaction of PII, financial, legal, and medical data with over 99% accuracy

of PII, financial, legal, and medical data with over 99% accuracy Batch processing and scheduled scans to automate compliance workflows and reduce manual effort

to automate compliance workflows and reduce manual effort Support for 47 file types , including PDF, DOCX, scanned images, HTML, JSON, XML, and more

, including PDF, DOCX, scanned images, HTML, JSON, XML, and more Cloud-native SaaS platform with integration across OneDrive, SharePoint, AWS S3, and Box

with integration across OneDrive, SharePoint, AWS S3, and Box Zero data retention policy with AES-256 and SSL 2048-bit encryption for in-place, secure document processing

with AES-256 and SSL 2048-bit encryption for in-place, secure document processing Regulatory compliance with GDPR, HIPAA, CCPA, SOX, ISO 27001, and SOC 2 Type II

with GDPR, HIPAA, CCPA, SOX, ISO 27001, and SOC 2 Type II Role-based team management, audit trails, and reusable redaction templates tailored by industry and region

Smart Redact Server is now generally available (GA) as a cloud-only solution and supports multi-instance deployment in the United States, Europe, and Canada, ensuring data residency and compliance with regional privacy regulations. PDF Editor+ Users can start with a free 10GB trial before scaling up via annual subscription plans starting at 1TB.