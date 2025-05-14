LastPass launches SaaS Monitoring to reduce shadow IT and AI risks

LastPass has announced the general availability of SaaS Monitoring. This new capability empowers organizations of all sizes to gain visibility into their Software-as-a-Service ecosystem, reduce risk from Shadow IT and Shadow AI, and optimize costs.

“SaaS Monitoring gives businesses something they’ve been missing – visibility and control,” said Don MacLennan, Chief Product Officer at LastPass.

“In their efforts to enhance productivity, employees often turn to SaaS and AI tools outside of company policies. This Shadow IT usage can result in cost overruns and business-critical data exposures. SaaS Monitoring from LastPass is an affordable, easy-to-deploy capability that gives businesses the visibility they need to identify unnecessary risks and curb spending,” MacLennan continued.

The growing problem of SaaS sprawl, shadow IT, and shadow AI

SaaS adoption is booming as organizations deploy cost-effective, scalable solutions for business-critical activities, while employees continuously turn to cloud applications for productivity and efficiency purposes. Studies find that both large organizations and small-to-mid-sized businesses (SMBs) are experiencing an increase in unsanctioned app sprawl. Gartner predicts 75% of employees will use tech without IT approval by 2027.

Larger enterprises can afford complex tools to uncover and manage SaaS sprawl and shadow IT, but SMBs are often left exposed—either priced out or overwhelmed by complexity. According to a report by IBM, data breaches from Shadow IT now cost businesses over $5.3 million to remediate. Doing nothing is no longer an option.

SaaS Monitoring provides visibility into this sprawling application usage

With SaaS Monitoring, business owners and IT admins can see what applications are being used across their organization and instantly identify unapproved or unvetted business tools, monitor application adoption, usage, and user activity, and enforce password and access management policies to reduce risk and maintain compliance.

Benefits of SaaS Monitoring that can help you:

Discover unapproved SaaS apps and AI tools to identify usage, uncover unmet needs, and make informed decisions about company tech stack

Reduce costs and maximize value by spotting duplicated, unused, or over-provisioned applications

Enforce credential hygiene and access management policies by tracking application logins

Maintain compliance and upholding agreements with regulatory and contract obligations

Prepare proactively for disruptions by identifying critical apps for continuity planning

LastPass SaaS Monitoring does not require additional agents to deploy and can be enabled in just a click of a button. There is no extra application to install, no new software to configure, and no added work for management or IT teams. SaaS Monitoring runs through the same browser extension that millions of end users use daily to save and autofill passwords, making it simple for admins to gain insights without requiring teams to change the way they interact with LastPass.

IT admins can harness the power of two intuitive dashboards to easily view and export application and user activities across their organizations.

The applications dashboard displays the categories of applications (productivity, file sharing, AI and chatbot, and more apps), how they are being accessed (via vaulted passwords, SSO, passkeys, or MFA), and adoption trends to identify low usage or new applications discovered in the last 30 days.

The user dashboard displays the individual user’s business email address and their usage activity, such as login methods, device types (Windows, MacOS, and more), browser type (Chrome, Edge, and more), and timestamps of the last login to each application the user accessed.

“Without visibility into their SaaS ecosystems, SMB leaders risk security breaches from unauthorized access and rising costs from shadow IT and shadow AI,” said Todd Thiemann, Principal Analyst at ESG. “Building on its strong identity and access management foundation, LastPass SaaS Monitoring, through its existing browser extension, gives businesses insights into application usage, security issues, and compliance gaps that help to reduce risk, control costs, and boost efficiency.”

To protect user privacy, SaaS Monitoring only captures business application usage when users are logged in with their company email and are working in a browser with the LastPass extension installed. The account administrator can enable the required SaaS monitoring policies.