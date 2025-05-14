Nobara Linux 42 brings performance boost and better hardware support

The Nobara Project has released a new version of its Linux distribution, bringing updated packages, performance improvements, and a few visual tweaks aimed at making life easier for users who want a system that works well out of the box. Nobara Linux 42 includes changes that will be especially useful for anyone who wants a preconfigured Fedora-based desktop with minimal setup.

Nobara is a custom version of Fedora Linux that includes extra drivers, packages, and performance tweaks that Fedora leaves out for legal or philosophical reasons. That makes Nobara a convenient choice for people who want to skip the manual setup and get straight to work or play.

What’s new in Nobara 42

This release continues to build on the distro’s strengths, while simplifying some of the behind-the-scenes work for users.

The update includes:

Linux kernel 6.8.9: This brings better hardware support and various security patches.

This brings better hardware support and various security patches. Mesa 24.0.7: Important for gaming and graphics performance.

Important for gaming and graphics performance. Updated NVIDIA drivers (550.78): These are now part of the installation ISO, so users don’t need to install them separately.

These are now part of the installation ISO, so users don’t need to install them separately. Switch to OpenH264 by default: Instead of the RPMFusion codec, Nobara now uses OpenH264 for video playback. This helps avoid bugs caused by mixed codec sources.

One of the more notable changes is the switch from using Flatpak versions of Steam and Lutris to native RPM packages. The developer says this improves performance and fixes various issues with controller input and filesystem access.

The distro also adds better support for devices like 8BitDo wireless controllers and includes patches to fix Wi-Fi and Bluetooth problems with some Intel and MediaTek chipsets.

New look and smoother setup

Nobara’s custom KDE and GNOME desktops got small but welcome updates. KDE now uses a new theme with softer colors and rounder window borders. Icons and animations were adjusted to reduce visual clutter. On the GNOME side, tweaks were made to make the layout more consistent with the upstream design.

Installation is also simpler now. The installer has clearer labels and explanations, and it includes a better fallback system if something goes wrong. For NVIDIA users, the right drivers are now loaded during installation, without needing to reboot or run extra commands.

A few extra tools were added too. There’s now a GUI option to enable or disable Secure Boot during install, and a script to repair Flatpak installations if they get broken.

Why Nobara matters

Fedora is often praised for being fast, modern, and close to upstream Linux development. But it doesn’t include many third-party tools or drivers by default. For people who want a ready-to-use desktop for gaming, media work, or daily tasks, that can mean a lot of extra setup.

Nobara fills that gap by offering a Fedora base with common extras included: OBS Studio with plugins, Steam, wine dependencies, and video codecs. It aims to work well right away, without the user needing to troubleshoot hardware or hunt down packages.

It’s not the only distro that takes this approach. Distros like Linux Mint or Pop!_OS offer similar plug-and-play experiences, but Nobara focuses more on gaming and multimedia out of the box.

Not for everyone

While Nobara is easy to use, it’s still aimed at people who understand Linux at a basic level. The project warns that it’s not meant for enterprise use, servers, or people who don’t want to deal with occasional bugs from newer packages.

It’s also worth noting that because it pulls from Fedora and adds its own changes, updates may break things from time to time. Still, for those who want the newest Linux tech with less manual work, Nobara remains one of the better desktop-focused options.

You can download the latest version here.