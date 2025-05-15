How 300,000+ hard drives performed in the real world

Cloud storage company Backblaze has released its Q1 2025 hard drive reliability report, which provides insights into the performance and failure rates of various HDD models used in their data centers. The data helps users understand which HDDs are reliable and which ones may be prone to failure.

Top performing HDD models

Several HDD models demonstrated exceptional reliability in Q1 2025, recording zero failures:

HGST 4TB (HMS5C4040ALE640): This model has consistently shown strong performance, maintaining a perfect record this quarter.

Seagate 8TB (ST8000NM000A): Continues its streak of zero failures, showcasing its dependability.

Seagate 12TB (ST12000NM000J): Achieved zero failures this quarter, marking its first appearance in the zero-failure category.

Seagate 14TB (ST14000NM000J): Maintains its flawless performance with no reported failures.

These models are notable for their reliability and are suitable choices for users prioritizing data integrity.

Models with higher failure rates

Some HDD models exhibited higher AFRs, indicating potential reliability concerns:

Seagate 12TB (ST12000NM0007): Reported an AFR of 9.47% in Q1 2025, up from 8.72% in Q4 2024.

Seagate 14TB (ST14000NM0138): Experienced an AFR increase to 6.82% from 5.95% in the previous quarter.

HGST 12TB (HUH721212ALN604): Recorded an AFR of 4.97%, slightly down from 5.15% in Q4 2024.

Seagate 10TB (ST10000NM0086): Noted an AFR of 4.72%, a decrease from 5.72% in the prior quarter.

These elevated failure rates suggest that users should exercise caution when considering these models for critical storage needs.

Performance of high-capacity drives

Backblaze has been integrating higher-capacity drives (20TB and above) into their infrastructure. The collective AFR for these drives stands at 0.72%, which is lower than the overall average. Specifically, the Seagate 24TB model (ST24000NM002H) reported an AFR of 1.11% after eight failures this quarter. While this marks the first instance of failures for this model, the rate remains within acceptable limits.

4TB Drives longevity

Despite being phased out, 4TB drives have demonstrated remarkable durability. For instance, the HGST 4TB model (HMS5C4040ALE640) continued its trend of zero failures. Another 4TB model (HMS5C4040BLE640), exhibited a low AFR of 0.34%. These results underscore the reliability of certain older drive models.