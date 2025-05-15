LiongardIQ unifies asset inventory, network monitoring and AI insights

Liongard has launched LiongardIQ, a new product designed to address the complexities of cyber resilience.

Available July 2025, LiongardIQ moves beyond the Liongard you once knew—introducing a next-generation platform powered by real-time visibility and response, centralized asset intelligence, and embedded AI to deliver intelligent Attack Surface Management.

“This is Liongard revolutionized,” said Michelle Accardi, CEO of Liongard. “We’ve taken everything that made the platform essential and reimagined it for today’s cybersecurity landscape. LiongardIQ is relentless. It continuously hunts, exposes hidden risk, enforces security posture, and empowers our partners to act with speed and confidence. It’s real-time intelligence in motion, built to secure what’s next.”

Engineered for what’s next in cybersecurity

LiongardIQ unifies asset inventory, network monitoring, AI insights, and remediation into one cohesive experience exposing blind spots, surfacing vulnerabilities, and eliminating manual effort.

With its powerful search, visualizations, and plain-language guidance, the platform delivers clarity and control across today’s dynamic environments. Discover risk. Enforce controls. Automate outcomes.

Highlights of the LiongardIQ Platform: