PentestPad streamlines security testing workflows

PentestPad announced a major rollout of new features to its platform, built to transform how modern security teams deliver penetration testing and manage vulnerabilities, clients and deliverables.

PentestPad is an all-in-one workspace designed for penetration testing companies, internal security teams, and IT departments. With growing regulatory pressure (ISO 27001, SOC 2, NIS2, etc.) and increased attack surfaces, companies are struggling to maintain transparency, speed, and structure in their testing workflows. PentestPad addresses this head-on.

“Security testing workflows are broken, they’re fragmented, manual, and scattered across spreadsheets and tools that don’t talk to each other,” said Luka Šikić, Co-Founder of PentestPad. “PentestPad puts everything in one place – from project planning to report delivery – and makes security testing faster, smarter, and more collaborative.”

The goal is to make PentestPad all in one solution for security assessment teams. From automated report building, including end clients in collaboration and reuse of vulnerability templates.

Key features of PentestPad:

Whether you’re a cybersecurity firm managing dozens of clients or an internal team responsible for securing infrastructure, PentestPad helps you reduce delivery time, maximize clarity, and ensure every test is logged, traceable, and report ready.