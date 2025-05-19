Inside MITRE ATT&CK v17: Smarter defenses, sharper threat intel

In this Help Net Security video, Adam Pennington, MITRE ATT&CK Lead, breaks down what’s new in the ATT&CK v17 release. He highlights the addition of the ESXi platform, new and updated techniques for Linux, refinements to mitigation guidance, and over 140 new analytics to help defenders act faster.

Pennington also discusses changes across ATT&CK for enterprise, ICS, and mobile, emphasizing community contributions and the framework’s continued evolution to track emerging adversary behavior.