Absolute Extreme Resilience accelerates recovery following cyberattacks and IT incidents

Absolute Security announced new Extreme Resilience capabilities available in Rehydrate, an Absolute Resilience Platform module.

Rehydrate enables remote restoration of Windows endpoints at enterprise scale with a single click. It delivers full recovery even when the device OS and other security or management tools have crashed, been compromised, or become corrupted.

With these new Extreme Resilience capabilities, Rehydrate is now the only business continuity restoration solution that offers playbook-driven response capabilities that empower Security and IT operations teams to:

Respond to almost any failure condition with corrective actions, in any environment, without waiting for vendors to prioritize incidents, issue patches, or remediate issues.

Define and execute incident-specific playbooks tailored to nearly any failure conditions, including targeted ransomware attacks.

Trigger playbooks via API to integrate with SIEM, SOAR, and other SOC and IT operations tools to support automated investigation, response, and recovery workflows.

The Absolute Security Resilience Risk Index 2025 revealed that organizations struggle to keep top security and risk controls in compliance with internal security and risk policies as much as 22 percent of the time. These findings and others in the report show that organizations need to be ready to respond immediately and independently — without relying on vendors’ external timelines or tools that may fail or present delays when they’re needed most.

“When the inevitable attack strikes or disruption hits, time becomes a liability. You can’t afford to rely on a single-purpose solution or wait while another organization decides how severe your issue is or when to respond,” said John Herrema, CPO, Absolute Security. “You need a new level of Extreme Resilience that puts you in control, empowering you to assess, prioritize, and remediate disruptions without delay.”