Cybersecurity jobs available right now: May 20, 2025

CISO

Vault Cloud | Australia | Hybrid – View job details

As a CISO, you will lead company’s cloud security strategy, scale the SOC team, and manage cyber threats to protect national data. You’ll work with stakeholders to enhance security, develop advanced tools, maintain up-to-date policies, and align company’s direction with government and industry partners.

Chief Information Officer

Aspira | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Chief Information Officer, you will create, implement, and maintain comprehensive policies, procedures, and frameworks that adhere to industry best practices. Oversee the identification, assessment, and mitigation of IT security risks, including the execution of vulnerability assessments and threat analyses, security audits, and maintaining client security and trust. Lead the development and execution of incident response and disaster recovery plans, coordinating with cross-functional teams to minimize the impact of security breaches.

Cyber Crisis Manager

Code Blue | Italy | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Crisis Manager, you will manage complex cyber emergencies involving attacks on customers’ OT/IT infrastructure. You will work at the C-level with clients’ management to quickly restore business operations and protect their reputation through effective communication.

Cyber Security Engineer

ARC Regulatory | United Kingdom | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will conduct penetration testing on various hardware and software systems, identifying vulnerabilities and recommending remediation measures. Perform security assessments and risk analysis to evaluate the effectiveness of security controls. Assist in developing and implementing security policies, procedures, and best practices. Monitor and analyse security incidents, working proactively to mitigate risks.

DevSecOps Engineer

FairMind | Italy | Hybrid – View job details

As a DevSecOps Engineer, you will design, implement, and maintain secure CI/CD pipelines that support company’s AI-driven platform. Integrate security practices throughout the software development lifecycle following “shift-left” principles. Implement automated vulnerability scanning, security testing, and compliance monitoring. Establish disaster recovery procedures and ensure data security compliance.

DevSecOps Engineer

Leonar | France | On-site – View job details

As a DevSecOps Engineer, you will drive security best practices, maintain compliance with SOC 2 and ISO 27001, propose new security measures, and support audit processes. Implement and maintain monitoring and alerting strategies to proactively address issues, leveraging Datadog and related tools. Investigate production incidents, analyze root causes, and improve incident response processes to reduce disruption.

Head of Cyber Security

Genus PLC | United Kingdom | Remote – View job details

As a Head of Cyber Security, you will establish and enforce policies and procedures to protect the organisation’s digital assets and systems. Identify , assess, and mitigate cyber security risks, ensuring alignment with relevant laws, regulations, and industry standards. Define and implement cyber security governance frameworks, ensuring security considerations are integrated into business processes and IT operations.

Information Security Officer

Ayvens | Ireland | On-site – View job details

As an Information Security Officer, you will conduct risk assessments and provide actionable treatment plans. Implement, monitor, and maintain Level 1 permanent controls in line with global security standards. Ensure compliance with global IT security policies and local regulatory frameworks. Lead IT security incident response, escalation, and resolution for both business units.

Information Security Operations Manager

Chalhoub Group | UAE | On-site – View job details

As an Information Security Operations Manager, you will oversee global SOC activities, ensuring 24/7 monitoring, detection, and response to security threats. Develop security operations playbooks, response plans, and procedures to enhance consistency and efficiency in handling incidents. Drive cyber crisis simulations and tabletop exercises to strengthen preparedness across business units.

Information Systems Security Officer

Digital Realty | Ireland | On-site – View job details

As an Information Systems Security Officer, you will design and implement security solutions at the enterprise level, ensuring seamless integration with the existing IT environment. Monitor system recovery processes to ensure the proper restoration of security features and functions following any outages. Conduct regular security audits and assessments to identify vulnerabilities and ensure compliance with industry standards and regulatory requirements.

Insider Threat Program Lead

Marvell Technology | USA | Remote – No longer accepting applications

As an Insider Threat Program Lead, you will design, implement, and manage Marvell’s Insider Threat Program, ensuring alignment with organizational goals, industry best practices and regulatory requirements. Conduct thorough assessments to identify potential insider threats, analyzing patterns and behaviors that may indicate risk. Develop and utilize advanced tools and methodologies to monitor activity, detect anomalies, and investigate potential insider risks.

IT Network & Security Engineer

Sky | Germany | Hybrid – View job details

As an IT Network & Security Engineer, you will operate and manage the Cisco DNA Catalyst Center, including software-defined access (SD-Access). Manage and maintain Juniper and Cisco access switch infrastructure, ensuring optimal performance and stability. You’ll document network configurations, processes, maintenance procedures, and security policies to maintain clear and effective records.

Network Security Engineer

SOTC Travel | India | On-site – View job details

As a Network Security Engineer, you will Oversee the design, deployment, and maintenance of the company’s network infrastructure. Implement and enforce network security protocols to protect the company’s data and assets, conduct regular security audits and vulnerability assessments. Respond to alerts and incidents related to network operations and escalate issues as necessary.

Penetration Tester

VIS Global | Australia | Hybrid – No longer accepting applications

As a Penetration Tester, you will analyse and identify vulnerabilities in systems, networks, and applications. Design and perform penetration tests to simulate cyber attacks. Document findings and provide detailed reports on test results. Recommend and implement strategies to mitigate identified vulnerabilities. Develop automation scripts to test repeated attack scenarios.

Practice Lead, Cybersecurity

CGIAR | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Practice Lead, Cybersecurity, you will lead the development and implementation of CGIAR’s institutional cybersecurity strategy, ensuring alignment with CGIAR’s digital transformation agenda and enterprise risk management frameworks. Manage system-wide cyber risks, including threat intelligence, incident response, disaster recovery, and business continuity planning. Lead regular audits and assessments, including penetration testing, vulnerability scans, and compliance reviews in accordance with international standards and donor requirements.

Product Security Engineer

Sigma | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Product Security Engineer, you will conduct offensive security activities including red teaming, blackbox penetration testing, and vulnerability research and improve defensive blue team capabilities. Perform comprehensive penetration testing on SaaS applications, and cloud infrastructure. Work on incident response efforts related to product security incidents and breaches.

Red Team Operator

Bayer | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As a Red Team Operator, you will lead full-scope engagements—initial access, C2, evasion, lateral movement, and objective execution. Build or adapt offensive tools and infrastructure to support stealthy, effective campaigns. Research and implement techniques to bypass detection, elevate stealth, and defeat modern defense stacks. Track and incorporate emerging TTPs into operations to emulate evolving threat actors.

Security Architect

Hawk Sense Business Solutions | India | Hybrid – No longer accepting applications

As a Security Architect, you will be responsible for evaluating, designing, and implementing secure solutions across cloud and on-premise environments. Evaluate solution designs and technical architectures to identify potential security risks and recommend mitigation strategies. Develop and maintain security architecture documentation, standards, and best-practice guidelines.

Security Engineer (EDR/XDR Platforms)

NEVERHACK | Estonia | Hybrid – View job details

As a Security Engineer (EDR/XDR Platforms), you will implement, manage, and maintain EDR and XDR solutions across diverse environments. Collaborate with SOC teams to ensure efficient detection, investigation, and remediation of security incidents. Continuously monitor the security landscape, identify vulnerabilities, and recommend improvements.

Perform troubleshooting of endpoint, server, and network issues using diagnostic tools.

Security Research Internship

CertiK | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Security Research Internship, you will develop analysis tools to facilitate security discovery and design mitigation techniques to deter security threats. Review system implementation of sandbox, VM, network modules, and critical distributed system. Perform vulnerability discovery and develop PoC exploits to large distributed system implementations.

Senior Cloud Network Engineer

360insights | Canada | On-site – No longer accepting applications

As a Senior Cloud Network Engineer, you will design, implement, and maintain cloud-based network architectures in AWS, Azure. Optimize and secure hybrid and multi-cloud network connectivity, including VPNs, GlobalProtect, Cloudflare, and inter-region communications. Develop and enforce network security policies, including firewall configurations, NAC, and micro segmentation.

Senior Cloud Security Engineer, DevSecOps

Figment | Canada | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Cloud Security Engineer, DevSecOps, you will design, implement, and manage security controls for cloud infrastructure in AWS and GCP. Develop and enforce security policies, IAM roles, and least privilege access across cloud environments. Implement and maintain cloud security monitoring, logging, and alerting using tools like AWS GuardDuty, Security Hub, and GCP Security Command Center. Secure Kubernetes workloads by implementing RBAC, network policies, and container runtime security. Conduct regular cloud security assessments, including misconfiguration reviews, vulnerability management, and compliance checks.

Senior Infrastructure Security Engineer

Raisin | Germany | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Infrastructure Security Engineer, you will secure applications and network infrastructure to prevent malicious traffic, mitigate potential attacks, and protect the network perimeter. Implement security guardrails and policies, and automate tasks such as monitoring, compliance checks, patch management, and remediation processes to enhance operational efficiency and eliminate misconfigurations.

Senior Penetration Tester

LEAP Dev | Australia | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Penetration Tester, you will prepare and deliver detailed reports, plans, and other defined outputs of the pen test engagements. Lead penetration testing and vulnerability assessments for various technologies. Plan and execute security assessments. Coordinate project activities like requirements gathering, engagement scheduling, etc. Report and demonstrate security vulnerabilities to the relevant teams. Track status of vulnerabilities until fixed and test fixes to confirm.

Senior Product Security Engineer – PSIRT

Rockwell Automation | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Product Security Engineer – PSIRT, you will build the vulnerability response process for Rockwell Automation products observing ISO/IEC 29147 and 30111. Triage reported vulnerabilities from a variety of sources and coordinate response actions with partners including internal teams, government CERT teams, and external researchers. Work with product teams, development teams, product security team members, customer support, legal and external security researchers to ensure resolution of security vulnerabilities or reports. Coordinate incidents, post-exploitation, and other reported security issues.

SOC Analyst

Arctiq | USA | On-site – View job details

As a SOC Analyst, you will be responsible in handling cybersecurity attacks. Analyze and respond to alerts, compromise, breaches and proactively develop defensive measures and capabilities. Handle information security incidents and other adverse security events.

Threat Hunting & Incident Response Expert

Silverfort | Israel | On-site – View job details

As a Threat Hunting & Incident Response Expert, you will conduct threat hunting based on identity behavioral anomalies detected by Silverfort’s platform. Lead incident response investigations, focusing on identity threats across authentication and authorization processes in cloud and on-premises environments. Design and execute attack simulations to assess security readiness and demonstrate Silverfort’s capabilities.