New infosec products of the week: May 23, 2025

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Anchore, Cyble, Outpost24, and ThreatMark.

Outpost24 simplifies threat analysis with AI-enhanced summaries

Outpost24 announced the addition of AI-enhanced summaries to the Digital Risk Protection (DRP) modules within its External Attack Surface Management (EASM) platform. With Outpost24’s DRP modules, organizations are able to identify, monitor, and protect against threats before they can be exploited.

Cyble Titan strengthens endpoint security

Cyble announced Cyble Titan, its next-generation Endpoint Security. Designed to meet the evolving threat landscape, Cyble Titan integrates into the Cyble’s AI-Native Security Cloud, bringing together asset visibility, intelligence-led detection, and automated incident response in a unified solution.

Anchore SBOM tracks software supply chain issues

With the addition of Anchore SBOM, Anchore Enterprise now provides a centralized platform for viewing, managing and analyzing Software Bill of Materials (SBOMs), including the capability of “Bringing Your Own SBOMs”. Organizations can now gain comprehensive visibility into the software components present in both their internally developed and third-party supplied software to identify and mitigate security and compliance risks.

ThreatMark offers protection against social engineering attacks and scams

ScamFlag works through a simple three-step process: users access the feature within their existing banking app, take a screenshot or photo of suspicious content, and receive an instant analysis with recommended actions. The solution is delivered through a Software Development Kit (SDK) that banks can integrate with minimal effort, with full white-labeling options that maintain the bank’s brand identity and user experience.