Token Security unveils MCP Server for non-human identity security

Token Security launched Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server for non-human identity (NHI).

This capability brings the power of agentic AI to modern security operations and enables teams to interact with complex NHI data using simple, natural language.

The Token MCP Server leverages the open-standard Model Context Protocol to bridge large language models (LLMs) with enterprise identity data, delivering intelligent insights and guided remediation through a conversational interface.

Security teams can now ask questions and make requests, such as:

“Which inactive machine identities have the highest risk? Suggest bulk remediation for these risks.

“Who owns the most vulnerable service accounts? Suggest a strategy for remediation.

The AI-driven response will provide detailed answers and remediation guidance specific to the customer environment, identities, and data.

“This launch is a major step toward agentic security operations,” said Nissim Pariente, CPO at Token Security. “By combining the power of AI with deep identity context, we’re turning natural language into real-time, actionable, autonomous, and environment-specific action.”

“This is a game-changer for security teams,” said Tamir Ronen, CISO at HiBob. “Token MCP will turn time-consuming investigations into quick, AI-driven insights and a mitigation plan. This will save hours of identifying, prioritizing, and automating risk remediation.”

Unlocking visibility and actionability at scale

Token MCP brings two critical capabilities to security teams:

Enhanced visibility: By aggregating context from identity posture risks to usage patterns and ownership data, Token MCP delivers a prioritized, holistic view of machine identity risk across environments, from cloud to on-premises.

Smarter remediation: Token MCP provides precise, customer-specific remediation guidance, including CLI commands, scripts, and explanations tailored to each environment, empowering teams to resolve issues faster and more confidently.

Designed for the tools security teams already use

Token MCP integrates seamlessly with leading AI chat platforms, such as Claude, ChatGPT, and Gemini. Security teams can interact with their data from the tools they already rely on and trust, without needing to learn new languages or sift through complex dashboards.

In early customer deployments, Token MCP has demonstrated value across key use cases:

Identifying the most critical inactive identities for de-provisioning

Uncovering cross-cloud identity linkages, such as AWS resources using GCP service accounts

Mapping ownership of vulnerable machine identities

Analyzing the security impact of off-boarded employees

These capabilities reduce investigation time, accelerate response, and make complex identity challenges approachable.