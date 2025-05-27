Cybersecurity jobs available right now: May 27, 2025

Application Security Engineer, SDO AppSec

Amazon | EMEA | Hybrid

As an Application Security Engineer, SDO AppSec, you will be responsible for creating, updating, and maintaining threat models across a diverse range of software projects. Part of your role will involve developing security automation tools to enhance efficiency and consistency. You will perform adversarial security analysis, leveraging tools to complement manual testing efforts.

CISO

AudioCodes | Israel | Hybrid

As a CISO, you will develop and maintain a robust information security strategy aligned with the company’s business objectives. Identify, assess, and prioritize security risks, implementing effective mitigation strategies. Design, implement, and manage security architectures, including network, application, and infrastructure security.

CISO

Dubai Civil Aviation Authority | UAE | On-site

As a CISO, you will develop and implement the DCAA’s information security strategy in alignment with business goals and objectives. Establish and maintain comprehensive information security policies and procedures that comply with industry standards, regulations, and legal requirements. Develop and implement risk management strategies to address and mitigate these risks effectively, including business continuity and disaster recovery planning.

Cleared Cyber Threat Hunter

Vibrint | USA | On-site

As a Cleared Cyber Threat Hunter, you will hunt for and identify potential threats and vulnerabilities within clients’ environments. Perform in-depth analysis of security logs, network traffic, and other data sources to identify indicators of compromise and suspicious activities. Develop and implement threat hunting methodologies and techniques to effectively detect and mitigate advanced cyber threats.

Cloud Security Lead

Miro | Germany | Hybrid

As a Cloud Security Lead, you will propose, design, implement and maintain cloud and infrastructure-related security controls and solutions. Perform security audits of the cloud, infrastructure and data security. Perform security reviews (architecture review, design review, code review) of the cloud, containers and infrastructure changes.

Cybersecurity Analyst I, Applications

The University of British Columbia | Canada | Hybrid

As a Cybersecurity Analyst I, Applications, you will design, implement, configure and manage application security solutions based on business, security, and privacy needs. The incumbent will monitor and respond to threats and vulnerabilities by implementing protective measures such as web application firewall rules.

Cyber Security Analyst

Defence Construction | Canada | Hybrid

As a Cyber Security Analyst, you will Review and interpret IT security alerts in order to respond and provide diagnostics. Respond to, investigate and analyze security incidents and breaches. Operate and maintain DCC’s cyber security awareness program by running periodic phishing campaigns and delivering training. Contribute to the disaster recovery plans for DCC’s computer systems, databases, networks, servers and software applications.

Cyber Security Consultant

Allianz | Australia | On-site

As a Cyber Security Consultant, you will embed strong cyber security risk management practices across the enterprise. You will collaborate with both local and global cyber security teams to manage threats, respond to incidents, and strengthen the organization’s overall security posture. Your responsibilities will include conducting cyber threat and risk assessments, monitoring emerging technologies, and recommending proactive solutions to mitigate potential risks.

Cyber Security Consultant

Insight | Italy | Hybrid

As a Cyber Security Consultant, you will develop and implement comprehensive security strategies tailored to the unique needs of businesses and enterprise environments. Identify, assess, and mitigate potential threats and vulnerabilities within the organisation’s infrastructure, ensuring proactive measures are in place.

Cyber Security Engineer

Goldbelt Nighthawk | USA | On-site

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will enforce department and industry standards, guidelines, and policies for securing windows servers ensuring they have been appropriately applied and configured across all OBO/IRM IT infrastructure (on-prem and in-cloud). Coordinate and conduct application, windows server, and database vulnerability and compliance scans across all infrastructures. Conduct audit exercises across all environments.

IAM Governance Analyst, Senior

Toyota | USA | Hybrid

As an IAM Governance Analyst, Senior, you will maintain IAM policies, procedures, standards and methodology for the organization that will be consumed by business and technology stakeholders. Create and maintain IAM governance dashboards and reports for senior management, providing insights into the organization’s IAM posture and compliance status. Lead the development and implementation of IAM governance initiatives, including user access reviews, role-based access controls, and segregation of duties.

Information Security Director

Sycurio | United Kingdom | Hybrid

As an Information Security Director, you will develop, maintain, and expand the information security management system (‘ISMS’) in line with an optimise compliance for ISO27001, PCI-DSSS and SOC2 compliance. Identify gaps in the information security capability, both technical and operational, and propose remediation and mitigation plans and solutions.

Information Security Principal (Senior Leadership)

bp | Malaysia | On-site

As an Information Security Principal (Senior Leadership), you will develop and implement security policies, procedures, and guidelines that align with business goals. Coordinate incident response efforts and lead communication with affected business units. Provide technical expertise in information security, implementing operating processes and ensuring alignment to security standards across all activities including regulatory compliance.

Manager, Information Security Risk

Acrisure | USA | On-site

As a Manager, Information Security Risk, you will conduct comprehensive third party risk assessments, analyzing security policies, procedures, controls, and compliance with regulatory requirements. Perform in-depth technical assessments of third-party solutions, evaluating compatibility with company’s network infrastructure and data handling practices.

NOC Analyst

The Guitar Center Company | USA | On-site

As a NOC Analyst, you will monitor operational systems, networks, and applications to ensure availability, performance, and security. Respond to alerts, incidents, and service requests in a timely manner, following predefined procedures and protocols. Participate in the development and implementation of proactive measures to prevent system failures and improve overall reliability.

OT Security Consultant

Secura | Germany | Remote

As an OT Security Consultant, you will perform advisory services on client’s SCADA/ICS/OT infrastructure for small to large-sized projects. This will include security risk assessments based on IEC 62443 methodology, gap assessments, security maturity reviews, trainings and consultancy support. Provide support in security design and security architecture of industrial networks and provide recommendations to improve the design. Interpret security vulnerabilities, risks, policies, and procedures concerning the operational business impact.

Penetration Tester

Avrioc Technologies | UAE | On-site

As a Penetration Tester, you will perform full-scope red team assessments targeting application frontends, APIs, and mobile backends using advanced offensive techniques. Simulate sophisticated attacker behaviour to test and bypass authentication, authorization, encryption, and session management controls. Develop custom scripts, payloads, and exploits to bypass WAFs, EDRs, and behavioural analytics tools.

Security Engineer

Scaleway | France | Hybrid

As a Security Engineer, you will develop and maintain internal security tools that support both the CSIRT and trust & safety teams. You will also create new tools and design innovative approaches to mitigate risks across the organization. Additionally, you will integrate open-source tools into company’s internal systems to support the SOC team’s operations. You will automate detection and alerting capabilities based on feedback and insights gathered from the SOC team.

Senior Cloud Security Engineer

1GLOBAL | Portugal | On-site

As a Senior Cloud Security Engineer, you will design and implement scalable cloud security controls in AWS multi-account environments. Lead Kubernetes security architecture, including PodSecurity, RBAC, and network policies. Enforce zero trust network architecture and secure segmentation across cloud and hybrid environments. Integrate security automation into CI/CD pipelines (image scanning, SAST, IaC analysis).

Senior Cyber Research Specialist

Bank of Ireland | Ireland | Hybrid

As a Senior Cyber Research Specialist, you will conduct research on current and emergent threats, utilising sources to include but not limited to academia, industry publications, government agencies (national and international) etc. Collaborate with the Chief Information Security and Resilience Officer (CISRO) and GISR senior management to gain an understanding of their functions and to understand how you may be able to support them with targeted cyber research.

Senior Cyber Security Engineer – Software Development

JLR | Ireland | Hybrid

As a Senior Cyber Security Engineer – Software Development, you will design, implement, and maintain software applications related to security functionalities such as crypto key management, HSM APIs, secure logging, and firewalls. Develop, document, and institutionalise comprehensive best practice software guidelines, practices, and procedures for cybersecurity, ensuring consistency and reliability across the organisation.

Senior Cyber Security Specialist

KONE | India | On-site

As a Senior Cyber Security Specialist, you will act as a cybersecurity advisor and provide security expertise and guidance to development and operations teams. Conduct risk-based security impact assessments to classify applications and assign appropriate security requirements. Detect security issues during validation and operation using automation and scenario-based testing.

Senior Product Security Engineer (InfoSec)

Palo Alto Networks | Israel | On-site

As a Senior Product Security Engineer (InfoSec), you will build risk driven intelligent automation to optimize security findings and remediations. Take part in developing security services that provide product engineering teams with easily consumable, top notch security implementations. Implement programs to automate complex data analysis for high priority security missions.

Senior Security Specialist

London Stock Exchange Group | United Kingdom | Remote

As a Senior Security Specialist, you will plan, lead and carry out red teams / purple teams and penetration tests where you assume the role of a threat actor to meet specified objectives. Develop, modify and extend tools/exploits that assist with execution of security assessments, including custom tools and automation.

SIEM & Threat Detection Manager

Mogi I/O | India | On-site

As a SIEM & Threat Detection Manager, you will lead and manage the SOC team across L1 and L2 analysts in a 24/7 environment. Handle escalated security incidents including threat detection, investigation, containment, and remediation. Work cross-functionally with technical and business stakeholders during and after incident response. Conduct proactive threat hunting and brand monitoring across endpoints, networks, and cloud environments (especially AWS).