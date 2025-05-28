BalkanID IGA Lite reduces identity risk and ensures compliance

BalkanID has unveiled its self-service Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) Lite Platform, offering flexibility and transparent pricing.

Consisting of three streamlined modules: User Access Reviews (UAR) Lite, IAM Risk Analyzer Lite, and Lifecycle Management Lite, BalkanID’s IGA Lite is the self-service identity governance solution with publicly available pricing. It allows organizations to meet compliance and security requirements quickly and affordably, while providing a strategic path to IGA maturity.

“BalkanID’s Lite offering, combined with a transparent pricing model is a significant advancement within the identity security governance landscape,” said Sangram Dash, CISO and VP of IT at Sisense. “As both CISO and a BalkanID customer, I value knowing the capabilities and associated costs regardless of deployment size. IGA Lite delivers enterprise-grade functionality at a fraction of the cost, with the flexibility to deploy on our own terms and timelines.”

BalkanID IGA Lite is purpose-built for modern IT and security teams seeking to enforce least privilege, meet compliance mandates, and reduce identity risk—without the complexity or cost of traditional IGA platforms. With simple credit card checkout and guided onboarding, teams can replace manual, spreadsheet-based, and ticket-driven access reviews and identity access management (IAM) workflows with an automated, scalable solution.

Each module is available individually, starting at just $10,000 per year or $1,000 per month. For greater value, organizations can bundle all three modules for only $25,000 per year.

Each module is designed for simplicity and speed:

UAR Lite – Automate periodic user access reviews with Slack/Email alerts, reviewer dashboards, and campaign audits

IAM Risk Analyzer Lite – Discover zombie accounts, stale keys, and risky access patterns via lightweight, actionable insights

Lifecycle Management Lite – Handle Joiner-Mover-Leaver (JML) workflows and just-in-time (JIT) access approvals through self-service automations

BalkanID IGA Lite supports over 60 HR integrations, 200 app integrations, priority inbox style approach, Slack/email-based workflows for rapid reviewer engagement.

“With BalkanID, we set-up user access campaigns for our AWS platform for hundreds of users in less than a week,” said Deepa Talreja, Senior Director of Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) at Instructure. “The interface is intuitive and easy to administer, and we are able to filter on specific groups and permissions to customize our campaigns for high risk access levels. I’m excited to see this solution now available in a self-service model at an affordable price for other companies to benefit from.”

Transparent pricing extends to enterprise version

To further promote buyer trust, BalkanID is also publicly sharing pricing for its enterprise offering. The full BalkanID IGA Enterprise platform – featuring all Lite modules plus advanced capabilities such as Copilot, Playbooks, and deep system integrations – starts at $100,000 per year. This includes dedicated implementation, premium support, an embedded IAM solution engineer to ensure successful deployment and support ongoing management.

Enterprise customers can also adopt modules individually – UAR, IAM Risk Analyzer, or Lifecycle Management—starting at $25,000 per module per year.

“Security and compliance shouldn’t be reserved for large enterprises,” said Subbu Rama, CEO of BalkanID. “IGA Lite is our commitment to democratizing identity security and access governance. Every organization deserves to be secure and audit-ready—whether they need a full platform or a single module—without the burden of a costly deployment drawn-out sales cycle.”

BalkanID can be used either as a standalone IGA solution or in an augmented mode – plugging its modules into existing IGA, IAM, PAM, or security tools.

For more details, to start your free trial, or to request a demo, visit BalkanID.