RadiantOne platform enhancements prevent identity-based attacks

Radiant Logic announced its new Identity Observability features as part of the RadiantOne platform.

As identity remains the dominant attack vector for cybercriminals, the latest enhancements to the RadiantOne platform deliver real-time visibility and context into the entire Identity and Access Management (IAM) ecosystem—empowering organizations to proactively detect, prioritize and remediate risks before they are exploited.

Gartner in their 2025 Guidance for Comprehensive IAM Architecture Strategy recommends organizations should “Invest in a centralized identity and access data platform that integrates discovery tools across all IAM layers to aggregate, correlate and reconcile identity and access data. Implement emerging artificial intelligence (AI)-driven identity and access intelligence solutions to enhance observability and automation to quickly remedy vulnerabilities or facilitate a response to identity threats.”

RadiantOne discovers, correlates and unifies all human and non-human identity data through a centralized, AI-powered platform that delivers real-time visibility and risk remediation across an organization’s hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

“Identity sprawl, hybrid complexity and unmanaged access create blind spots that leave organizations vulnerable to cyber threats,” said Dr. John Pritchard, CEO, Radiant Logic. “With the RadiantOne platform, we’re illuminating every human and non-human identity across the environment—giving security and IAM teams complete visibility into who has access to what, whether it’s legitimate and how to mitigate risks, before attackers find the gaps.”

RadiantOne key features include:

Real-time discovery and observability : Continuously monitors identity systems, change events and access paths—alerting teams to anomalies and deviations from policy.

: Continuously monitors identity systems, change events and access paths—alerting teams to anomalies and deviations from policy. Unified visibility across the identity stack : Provides a graph-based, semantic model of the entire identity ecosystem, including Active Directory, LDAP, On-premise apps, Entra Identity, SaaS apps and more.

: Provides a graph-based, semantic model of the entire identity ecosystem, including Active Directory, LDAP, On-premise apps, Entra Identity, SaaS apps and more. Dynamic risk scoring : Uses advanced heuristics and pattern recognition to evaluate the maturity and risk of identities and access relationships.

: Uses advanced heuristics and pattern recognition to evaluate the maturity and risk of identities and access relationships. AI-driven remediation with AIDA : The AI Data Assistant (AIDA) analyzes complex identity relationships, recommends corrective actions, and facilitates collaborative remediation with line managers and resource owners.

: The AI Data Assistant (AIDA) analyzes complex identity relationships, recommends corrective actions, and facilitates collaborative remediation with line managers and resource owners. Dashboards and reporting: Offers real-time identity hygiene monitoring, rich reporting, and maturity assessments to guide policy enforcement and compliance.

Deployed as a SaaS solution or in a self-managed environment, the RadiantOne platform fits seamlessly into enterprise architectures and accelerates the time-to-value for identity-first security initiatives such as IAM, IGA, and Zero Trust—without the need to rip and replace.

“Security defenses at many firms operate with incomplete views of identity data and risk across their organization,” said John Horn, Head of the Cybersecurity Practice at Datos Insights. “A robust identity fabric, centered upon rich, AI-enabled identity visibility for every aspect of the business, is the new operational foundation. Radiant Logic’s Identity Observability is an exciting capability that enables enterprise-wide views of identity data and risk, combined with automated resolutions to many common security problems. As we enter the age of Agentic AI and greater cyber risk, powerful identity observability and remediation will become central capabilities for the business.”