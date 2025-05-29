Resecurity Compliance Manager empowers cybersecurity leaders with AI-driven insights

Resecurity has officially launched its AI-driven Compliance Manager. The solution is engineered to help CISOs and compliance teams manage complex regulatory demands, reduce risk, and maintain alignment with global cybersecurity standards.

The Compliance Manager delivers centralized visibility, automation, and expert-level guidance to ensure organizations stay audit-ready and resilient in the face of expanding data protection and information security regulations. The platform currently supports over 20 international and regional compliance frameworks, including:

GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation – EU)

SAMA (Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority)

DORA (Digital Operational Resilience Act – EU)

PDPL (Saudi Arabia)

DPDPA (India)

DPA (Philippines)

CMMC (Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification – U.S. DoD)

NIS2 Directive (EU)

RBI Cybersecurity Guidelines (Reserve Bank of India)

PCI DSS v4.0.1

ISO/IEC 27001

NCA ECC (National Cybersecurity Authority’s Essential Cybersecurity Controls – Saudi Arabia)

To address increasing pressure from regulators and threats, Resecurity’s solution introduces a “human-in-the-loop” AI architecture. This empowers cybersecurity leaders with GenAI-driven insights and adaptive compliance recommendations, tailored to evolving standards. The system maps controls, evaluates risk exposure, and enables real-time compliance monitoring — reducing manual workload and audit preparation time.

“Regulatory landscapes are evolving faster than ever, and the cost of non-compliance can reach millions in penalties — not to mention reputational damage,” said Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity. “With our Compliance Manager, we’re arming CISOs with a smart, scalable assistant that not only monitors compliance but actively helps close gaps in real time.”

In some regions, penalties for non-compliance can exceed $10 million, or amount to 2–4% of annual global revenue, placing tremendous pressure on organizations to maintain continuous compliance.

The Compliance Manager is fully integrated into the Resecurity platform, enabling unified threat, risk, and compliance (GRC) management under a single pane of glass.