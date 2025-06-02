Product showcase: Smarter pentest reporting and exposure management with PlexTrac

The threat landscape is evolving faster than ever. Staying ahead means going beyond automated scans and check-the-box assessments. It demands continuous, hands-on testing through a security approach that proactively identifies, prioritizes, and mitigates threats in real time.

To manage these exposures effectively, security teams need a streamlined way to track, prioritize, and remediate issues as they’re discovered. PlexTrac empowers offensive and defensive teams to collaborate in real time, transforming manual testing efforts into actionable insights and driving continuous, measurable improvements in security posture.

PlexTrac: Your security data control center

PlexTrac is a pentest reporting and threat exposure management platform that helps organizations continuously address their most critical threats. PlexTrac transforms manual, fragmented pentesting and remediation processes into a streamlined, data-driven workflow by:

Cutting pentest reporting time by up to 75%

Automatically prioritizing risks using business-aligned scoring

Automating remediation and retesting workflows with integrations into Jira, ServiceNow, and more

Unifying offensive and defensive teams in a single platform

Use cases

1. PlexTrac for pentest reporting

PlexTrac streamlines and automates each stage of the reporting workflow, enabling you to deliver more impactful reports in less time.

Get a free 7-day trial of PlexTrac for pentest reporting

2. PlexTrac for prioritizing remediation

Automatically prioritize remediation across your consolidated security data with configurable risk scoring equations that leverage business context – enabling you to cut through the noise and quickly identify your most impactful risks.

3.PlexTrac for CTEM

Proactively manage exposure risk. Consolidate security data from tools and manual testing, automatically prioritize risks based on business impact, and automate remediation and retesting workflows for ongoing, more effective threat management.

How PlexTrac cuts pentest reporting time by up to 75%

PlexTrac was originally built to help pentesters streamline their manual testing workflows, which enables you to deliver more impactful reports in less time and shift to a continuous testing model. Speed report authoring by leveraging AI to auto-generate descriptions and analyze data, while driving consistency with reusable content including writeups, narratives and procedures that may be built into repeatable test plans. Replace manual efforts with automation and collaborate from start to finish from within PlexTrac.

Data ingestion

Ingest data from all your pentesting security tools and scanners and deduplicate vulnerabilities via a wide range of platform integrations.

AI for findings and report authoring

Leverage AI to expand the capacity and output of your existing team so you can scale testing efforts. Alleviate much of the manual lift in findings authoring and analysis of large data sets. Save hours in documentation by leveraging simple inputs to have AI auto-generate the finding description and remediation steps for you. Analyze large data sets to automatically summarize key themes from a range of offensive data to include in your narratives.

Reusable content

Save time and improve quality and consistency–regardless of who is conducting the testing – with reusable content repositories, quality assurance and formatting features, and custom templating. Leverage the industry’s largest finding repository of 25,000+ CWEs, CVEs, and KEVs to provide detailed guidance on vulnerabilities, the level of exposure, and remediation steps.

QA workflows

Drive a collaborative, streamlined QA workflow within the reporting experience with Google-like commenting, track changes, and automated email notifications. Elevate your team’s work with complete visibility into what others are working on and collaborate in real time.

Remediation integrations (Jira, ServiceNow)

Streamline the handoff to the remediation team and drive quicker MTTR with robust bi-directional Jira and ServiceNow ticketing integrations. This keeps communication organized and you can speed mobilization with real-time automation for trigger events – such as a newly discovered critical finding – so you can auto-create Jira tickets, update statuses to trigger retesting, and more.

Why is pentest workflow optimization the key to better exposure management?

Streamlining testing workflows is key to completing a higher column of end-to-end tests in shorter time frames. And even so, finding vulnerabilities is only half the battle. Managing them effectively requires automation and well-coordinated, established workflows. Traditional pentesting often relies on manual, fragmented workflows that slow down reporting, obscure priorities, and create gaps between offensive findings and defensive actions.

By optimizing your pentest reporting workflows, you streamline the beginning of the offensive security lifecycle in order to truly achieve continuous testing and validation. When findings are documented consistently, delivered faster, and tied directly to remediation efforts, organizations gain real-time visibility into their threat exposure. This makes it easier to prioritize what matters, reduce risk faster, and continuously improve security posture.

Prioritize remediation with fully-configurable risk scoring

With an overwhelming volume of vulnerabilities across tools and functions, effective prioritization is necessary to identify and address your most critical issues in a timely manner.

PlexTrac’s risk scoring engine allows you to build configurable scoring equations – factoring in the variables most important to your business, industry, and risk appetite – so you can automatically prioritize the highest risk items specific to your organization, assign, and track through to remediation.

Automate and mature remediation workflows

Build automated remediation workflows based on trigger events – such as a newly discovered critical vulnerability – that may integrate with your security and collaboration tools (Jira, ServiceNow, Slack, etc.) to tie into existing workflows and eliminate repetitive manual efforts.

Align to the CTEM framework

PlexTrac is a versatile exposure assessment platform that aligns with the CTEM framework, offering comprehensive solutions for threat exposure management.